Is the Cities Skylines 2 Ultimate Edition worth it?

The Cities Skylines 2 Ultimate Edition is one of the two available versions that players can choose from, and it's the more expensive offering. While you end up spending extra for this, it does come with some interesting perks that aren't available in the base edition. Naturally, this creates a dilemma over whether it's worth spending the extra money and if the additional benefits are worthy of your investments.

After resounding success with the first launch, Cities Skylines 2 is off to a flying start. However, several performance-related issues have plagued the community so far. Nevertheless, there are enough fresh additions that Colossal Order has included in the second game of the series. Let's take a look at whether the Cities Skylines 2 Ultimate Edition will be worth spending the additional amount or not.

All Cities Skylines 2 Ultimate Edition content and price

Base Game

San Fransisco Set

Beach Properties (Q4 2023)

Deluxe Relax Station (Q4 2023)

Urban Promenades (Q1 2024)

Modern Architecture (Q1 2024)

Soft Rock Radio (Q1 2024)

Bridges and Ports Expansion (Q2 2024)

Cold Wave Channel (Q2 2024)

According to the developers, all the offerings combined would have cost about $116, but all you pay is $89.99. This is noticeably more than the Standard Edition, which comes at $59.99.

The true worth of the Cities Skylines 2 Ultimate Edition will only be obtained if you're planning to stick around the title for a really long time. While the Ultimate Edition does have a variety of extra items, most of them won't be available right now. Moreover, there can always be a chance for a delay in the launch schedule as well.

The Ultimate Edition will be a perfect choice if you're sure about the time you want to invest in Cities Skylines 2. If Colossal Order follows the same pattern as the first game, there will be plenty of DLC-based content that will be released in the future. Not all of them are included in the Ultimate Edition, but it's still a good starting point for hardcore city-building fans.

If you're someone who wants a casual experience, it's best to invest in the Standard Edition. That way, you save a noticeable amount, and you can enjoy all the contents right away. It's highly possible that you can buy the upcoming content separately as well (although getting it via Ultimate Edition will be cheaper).

Nevertheless, the Standard Edition definitely offers more value currently, as most of the extra content entitled by the Ultimate Edition isn't available at the moment.