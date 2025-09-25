Is there co-op in Slime Rancher 2?

Slime Rancher 2's full launch is here, meaning fans can use new methods to tackle and tame various Slimes on a farm to collect their Plorts and exchange them for upgrades and resources. However, those expecting the title to have multiplayer features with the 1.0 release will be disappointed to know that there is no co-op.

This will come as disappointing news for those looking to explore and have fun with friends in the world of Slime Rancher 2. Here's more about the game.

Why does Slime Rancher 2 not have co-op?

Creating a farm and managing upgrades and progression would be easier in co-op (Image via Monomi Park)

Slime Rancher 2 is a single-player title just like the original, and it appears developer Monomi Park has no plans to implement it, even with this final launch. It is a grindy game, with players having to farm for hundreds of Plorts to progress.

Accomplishing this solo can be challenging, which is why co-op would have made progressing through the game easier. Two or more players could have divided responsibilities, like managing the farm or collecting Slimes.

It is unclear if the developer will add this feature in the future, either. Gamers hoping for a co-op update should not hold their breath for one. On the flip side, fans have created a multiplayer mod for the title, which allows another player to join in on the fun.

What is Slime Rancher 2 about?

Players step back into the shoes of protagonist Beatrix LeBeau, who now visits the mysterious Rainbow Island. This new sandbox is teeming with ancient technology to discover, on top of new and familiar Slimes to gather and create a Plort farm. The vibrant visuals and slow-paced gameplay lend a casual vibe to Slime Rancher 2, making it ideal for players seeking a side distraction from other games.

Despite the grind, there is a lot of content to sink time into with various Slime combinations, new areas to explore, and upgrades to invest in. With post-launch updates, it's bound to get even better.

Slime Rancher 2 is available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

