Is there cross-progression and cross-play in Assassin's Creed Shadows?

Assassin's Creed Shadows is finally available to play after facing multiple delays. The game has already amassed a playerbase of over a million according to Ubisoft. While the single-player title is performing incredibly in the market, a trending query from gamers is whether it has cross-progression.

Cross-progression has been a part of video games for a while now. Having cross-save or cross-progression means you can play the game from where you left off on various platforms. Your progress gets saved on the Cloud, allowing you to continue playthroughs on other platforms. Fortunately, Assassin's Creed Shadows does come with cross-progression.

But what about cross-play? Ubisoft has yet to make an official statement regarding this feature. At launch, the game only comes with a single-player mode. However, Ubisoft is currently working on a multiplayer mode that will be released later. This mode is named 'Legends' and will feature a co-op mode. Players will be able to enjoy the game alongside a friend. While one of you will play as Naoe, the other will control Yasuke.

How to enjoy cross-progression feature in Assassin's Creed Shadows

You need to link your Ubisoft account for cross-save (Image via Ubisoft)

The cross-progression feature in Assassin's Creed Shadows can only be enjoyed after you link your Ubisoft account to your PlayStation, Xbox, or Steam account. After doing this successfully, you can pick off from where you started even on a different platform. Ubisoft confirmed this detail in an FAQ on its official website:

"As Assassin's Creed Shadows comes with cross-save and cross-progression features, linking your Ubisoft Connect account allows us to provide you with a seamless experience no matter where you play. Through Ubisoft Connect, you will also be part of our global loyalty program to unlock rewards and exclusive discounts, including on pre-orders and new releases."

To conclude, yes, AC Shadows does support cross-save or cross-progression, however, since the multiplayer mode is not out yet, nothing can be said about cross-play.

