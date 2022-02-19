Is there crossplay in Total War: Warhammer 3?

Total War: Warhammer 3 has been released on Windows, macOS, and Linux systems through multiple storefronts.

The latest entry in the Total War series of real-time strategy games is available through Steam, the Epic Games Store, the Microsoft Store, physical retailers, directly from the developers, and through other digital storefronts.

There has been no announcement of a console release, the developers at Creative Assembly have stated that cross-play is possible across the various stores and systems.

Crossplay is available in Total War: Warhammer 3

Creative Assembly made it a point to allow crossplay between different stores at launch. Those on Windows, macOS, and Linux can all play together no matter where they buy the game from.

They have also confirmed that no single store will receive exclusive content. Everyone will receive all future updates or downloadable content for purchase at the exact same time.

Total War: WARHAMMER III is out now! The light of Kislev shines in the darkness of the Chaos wastes.Do not let fear stray you from the righteous path.Fight for the Motherland and end the reign of bloodshed!Will you conquer your Daemons, or command them?Total War: WARHAMMER III is out now! https://t.co/Z3XHhCN0Mc

This is great news for players who might purchase the game through the Epic Games Store, but want to play with a friend who bought their copy of Total War: Warhammer 3 through Steam.

Warhammer 3 has placed a large emphasis on multiplayer content. It makes perfect sense that crossplay between computer systems and stores allows for everybody to play together if they so choose.

The game has several multiplayer campaigns that allow up to eight players to participate. Battling, conquering, creating and breaking alliances, and ultimately being the last faction standing is the goal in Warhammer 3.

Total War @totalwar

youtu.be/cFGT5MKWofE With three unique cooperative campaigns, simultaneous turns, and the ability for multiple commanders on one battlefield, #TotalWar #Warhammer3 offers unique paths to victory for you and up to 7 of your friends! With three unique cooperative campaigns, simultaneous turns, and the ability for multiple commanders on one battlefield, #TotalWar #Warhammer3 offers unique paths to victory for you and up to 7 of your friends!🔗 youtu.be/cFGT5MKWofE https://t.co/NFB3vLNJCV

Multiple battle scenarios allow anywhere between two and eight players to fight it out for land, chokepoints, or just to see who can take out the opposition the quickest.

The game allows anyone to begin a campaign and invite friends to take part in it. Just note down a friend's in-game name, send them a friend request, and play the new Total War with them no matter how or where they obtained the game.

