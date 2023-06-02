Is Diablo 4 available for pre-order on Steam?

The launch of Diablo 4, the upcoming dark fantasy action role-playing title from Blizzard Entertainment is right around the corner, with fans eagerly awaiting its release on all major platforms. The excitement is fueled even further by the open beta, which was released back in April 2023 and praised by players and critics alike.

Much like any other modern AAA release, Diablo 4 is offered in multiple different digital editions, including a Standard Edition (at $70), a Deluxe Edition (at $90), and the most expensive, Ultimate Edition (at $100). All these editions are already available for pre-order on all digital storefronts, including PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, and Blizzard's own digital storefront on PC.

However, one big storefront that is seemingly missing out on the game's pre-order is Steam. Being a Blizzard Entertainment title, Diablo 4 is not available on either Steam or Epic Games Store and is only accessible via Blizzard's own Battlenet PC client.

Diablo 4 is not available for pre-order on Steam or Steam Deck

It's no surprise for Diablo fans that Blizzard is not making the upcoming entry in the dark fantasy RPG available on any other major PC storefront apart from its own Battle.net store. Other Blizzard mainline titles, such as World of Warcraft, Overwatch, and Overwatch 2 are still exclusive to Battle.net on the PC.

Although Activision Blizzard did ultimately bring the Call of Duty franchise back to Steam, after keeping it exclusive to Battle.net for almost half a decade, it doesn't seem keen on doing the same for Blizzard's titles. One of the biggest appeals of games being on Steam is the high probability of it being compatible with the Steam Deck, Valve's very own handheld gaming system.

While there are workarounds to running Diablo 4 on a Steam Deck, using Lutris and adding the app as a "Non-Steam" game is tedious.

Given Blizzard has not exhibited any interest in the past to bring its flagship titles to other PC platforms, such as Steam, it's highly unlikely for the upcoming mainline Diablo game to arrive for pre-order on Valve's PC storefront.

Diablo 4 will be released on June 6, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC. Early access, for those who pre-order the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions, goes live on June 2, 2023.

