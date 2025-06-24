  • home icon
  • Is Dying Light: Retouched Update coming to Nintendo Switch platforms?

Is Dying Light: Retouched Update coming to Nintendo Switch platforms?

By Siddharth Patil
Modified Jun 24, 2025 17:38 GMT
Dying Light Retouched Update Nintendo Switch
Sadly, Nintendo fans will be sitting out this one (Image via Techland)

Techland has announced the Dying Light: Retouched Update, enhancing the original game for all platforms across PC and consoles. Unfortunately, however, it will be skipping the Nintendo Switch console, which also saw a rendition of the acclaimed open-world zombie parkour title in 2019. While an impressive technical showcase, it might not be enough to facilitate these new changes.

Here is everything fans need to know about Dying Light's new update on the Nintendo Switch family of hybrid consoles. Read on to know more.

Is Dying Light: Retouched Update releasing on Nintendo Switch?

The Nintendo Switch port already pushes the system to its limits, leaving no room for this new update (image via Techland)

The Retouched Update is only coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game on June 26, 2025. Note that this free patch aims to improve the audio-visual aspects of the original title by enhancing features like textures, materials, draw distance, sound effects, and more.

The update has also been carefully optimized to squeeze into the tight budget constraints of the last-gen PS4 and Xbox One platforms. However, since the title already pushes the original Nintendo Switch platform hard, with several visual compromises to the core technical makeup, it makes sense as to why this update is skipping Nintendo's last-gen platform.

Also Read: Everything new in the Dying Light: Retouched Update

Will Dying Light: Retouched Update arrive on Nintendo Switch 2?

The original Nintendo Switch game is playable on Nintendo Switch 2 via backwards compatibility (Image via Techland)

Thus far, there is no word on this since no discreet rendition of the game exists for Nintendo Switch 2. The beefier specs of the new machine should no doubt make a port with all new enhancements feasible, thanks to a much stronger CPU/GPU as well as 12 GB RAM.

Unfortunately, there is no word from the developer about a native port to Nintendo Switch 2. The original game has not received a patch to improve performance and visuals by taking advantage of the new hardware, either. Fans will need to stay tuned for more details about the series on Nintendo's latest machine.

Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.

Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.

Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate.

Edited by Siddharth Patil
