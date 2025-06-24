Is Dying Light: Retouched Update coming to Nintendo Switch platforms?

Techland has announced the Dying Light: Retouched Update, enhancing the original game for all platforms across PC and consoles. Unfortunately, however, it will be skipping the Nintendo Switch console, which also saw a rendition of the acclaimed open-world zombie parkour title in 2019. While an impressive technical showcase, it might not be enough to facilitate these new changes.
Here is everything fans need to know about Dying Light's new update on the Nintendo Switch family of hybrid consoles. Read on to know more.
Is Dying Light: Retouched Update releasing on Nintendo Switch?
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The Retouched Update is only coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S versions of the game on June 26, 2025. Note that this free patch aims to improve the audio-visual aspects of the original title by enhancing features like textures, materials, draw distance, sound effects, and more.
The update has also been carefully optimized to squeeze into the tight budget constraints of the last-gen PS4 and Xbox One platforms. However, since the title already pushes the original Nintendo Switch platform hard, with several visual compromises to the core technical makeup, it makes sense as to why this update is skipping Nintendo's last-gen platform.
Also Read: Everything new in the Dying Light: Retouched Update
Will Dying Light: Retouched Update arrive on Nintendo Switch 2?
Thus far, there is no word on this since no discreet rendition of the game exists for Nintendo Switch 2. The beefier specs of the new machine should no doubt make a port with all new enhancements feasible, thanks to a much stronger CPU/GPU as well as 12 GB RAM.
Unfortunately, there is no word from the developer about a native port to Nintendo Switch 2. The original game has not received a patch to improve performance and visuals by taking advantage of the new hardware, either. Fans will need to stay tuned for more details about the series on Nintendo's latest machine.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.