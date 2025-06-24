Everything new in the Dying Light: Retouched Update

In anticipation of the upcoming Dying Light: The Beast game, the original game is getting a free update across PC and consoles. Originally launched in 2015, the first installment in Techland's open-world zombie survival game continues to be popular. As such, this new update aims to revitalize that origin story with enhanced visuals and sound for a more immersive journey.
Read on to know everything about the upcoming Dying Light update, including release date, platforms, and features. Here are the details.
When does Dying Light: Retouched Update launch, and what does it include?
This Retouched Update will be available for free to all owners of Dying Light on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms on June 26, 2025. It is essentially an enhancement to the original title on an audio-visual level to entice players to revisit protagonist Kyle Crane's journey across the zombie-infested streets and rooftops of Harran.
To summarize, here's what players are getting with this update:
- Improved visuals
- Improved audio
Note that Techland has been specific in describing this update as an enhancement and not a remaster. This update is all about squeezing the most out of the original game's tech. As such, players can expect improvements in nearly every graphical area, like:
- New textures
- Improved lighting
- Improved shadows (including 8K Ultra quality)
- Better PBR (physically based rendering) materials
- Improved LOD (level of detail) distance
This new update will allow modern PC systems to shine the best, while on the flip side, it will undoubtedly push the last-gen PS4 and Xbox One platforms harder. That said, the devs have taken immense care to ensure this extra performance cost does not eat into the memory budget of those dated systems.
On the audio side of things, the audio has been enhanced too. On top of crisper sounds and reaction during gameplay, the audio has been re-recorded with new tracks also thrown in for both cinematic and ambient scenes. The Retouched Update has been in the works for a while now, but fans can enjoy it soon in a few days.
Techland promises that the sequel game, Dying Light 2: Stay Human, will also receive free updates, so stay tuned for more details.
