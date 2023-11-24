Is the EA FC 24 Dynamic Duo Heroes Pack worth buying?

The EA FC 24 Dynamic Duo Heroes Pack is yet another promo offering released in Ultimate Team as part of the Black Friday celebrations. EA Sports has released a host of special packs recently, and the latest one guarantees you Base Hero cards if you open it with either FC Points or coins.

Unlike standard promo packs, the Dynamic Duo Heroes Pack is expensive, regardless of whether you spend FC Points or coins. This means you'll have to be sure about opening it to ensure that you don't waste your resources.

Let's take a look at all the possible items you could receive from the EA FC 24 Dynamic Duo Heroes Pack and if it's a worthwhile purchase.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

All EA FC 24 Dynamic Duo Heroes Pack contents

The valuation of every promo pack in EA FC 24 depends on three key factors:

The total number of items that you can get from the pack.

The odd of every reward that's available from the pack.

The cost of the pack.

Here's the total number of items you'll get after buying this Hero promo pack:

A total of 22 different player cards.

2 Base Hero items rated 86 or higher.

20 Rare Gold Players.

Here are the items associated with the pack and the different items you'll get from it:

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 90+ Player - 1.7%

UCL Road to the Knockouts Player - 1.1%

Trailblazers Player -

Centurions Player -

Is the EA FC 24 Dynamic Duo Heroes Pack worth it?

In many ways, the EA FC 24 Dynamic Duo Heroes Pack is pretty similar to the Dynamic Duo Icons Pack, which is also available in the store. However, the Dynamic Duo Heroes Pack is cheaper to acquire as it costs 350,000 coins or 2,500 FC Points.

There's a great chance that you will find some great base Hero items from this pack. This includes the likes of Lucio and David Ginola, who are each worth way more than the pack.

However, there are also plenty of Hero items that are far less expensive to buy from the market. Many Base Hero Upgrade SBCs allowed players to get more of these items. These SBCs were pretty cheap and affordable, and many could complete them for free by using fodder from their own collection.

Unless you missed those challenges or have plenty of disposable amount of coins, it's best to avoid the EA FC 24 Dynamic Duo Heroes Pack. Hero items are expected to fall down further in price, so it's best to save your coins.