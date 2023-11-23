The EA FC 24 Dynamic Duo Icons Pack has grabbed plenty of eyeballs since its release in Ultimate Team, and it's partly due to its costs and possible content. The special promo pack is the first occasion when an item from the shop guarantees Icon cards for players. Anyone choosing to invest in it will get two amazing cards of legends, and they can choose to buy it with coins or FC Points.

However, the promo pack is the most expensive offering that has been released in Ultimate Team this year. It costs a whooping 450,000 coins or 3,000 FC Points to buy, and you can purchase it only once.

That said, the expensive nature of the pack makes it very important for you to properly assess all the possible rewards you could get from opening it. This will ensure that you don't end up wasting your valuable resources in EA FC 24.

All EA FC 24 Dynamic Duo Icons Pack contents

The valuation of any promo pack in Ultimate Team depends on three major factors:

The total number of items that you'll get from the pack.

The odds of receiving each type of item from the pack.

The cost of the pack.

Here's the total number of content you can find from the EA FC 24 Dynamic Duo Icons Pack:

A total of 12 items.

Two items will be Base Icon cards with a max 88 rating.

10 Rare Gold Items.

Here are the odds associated with all the possible rewards from the pack:

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 90+ Player - 1.1%

Is the EA FC 24 Dynamic Duo Icons Pack worth it?

With all Base Icons rated 86 or higher, you're guaranteed two walkouts. The remaining odds are pretty poor and one of the worst ones you can find in promo packs. There are no promo items that are made part of the pack. Moreover, the limitation put on the overalls of the icons makes the pack even less worth your investment.

There has been a recent Max 89 Icon Upgrade SBC, which costs about 160,000 coins to complete. It can be done for far less, as you're likely going to have some of the fodder. Not only does the SBC offer a better reward pool, it does so at a cheaper price.

There are very few items that can justify the price of the EA FC 24 Dynamic Duo Icons Pack, and you'll have to be really lucky to pack one of them. Irrespective of whether you choose to spend your coins or buy FC Points, it makes a lot of sense to avoid this latest promo pack.