The EA FC 24 Dynasties Foundations pack has been added to the Ultimate Team store, offering players boosted chances of finding one of the many unique cards that are now available in packs. It is one of the two special packs launched as part of the Ultimate Dynasties promo. Compared to the more traditional offerings, it offers more cards and better chances of receiving higher-rated items.

However, the cost of the EA FC 24 Dynasties Foundations pack is also higher compared to the usual options. This makes players wonder whether they should invest their resources in it. Before doing so, one should know about the pack's items and if it offers the best possible returns.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

All EA FC 24 Dynasties Foundations pack content

The latest promo packs in EA FC 24 offer 32 items, out of which 30 are Rare Gold Items. All 30 items will be rated 80 or higher, with two guaranteed to be rated 86 or higher. Additionally, players will get 2 Base Icon Loan Picks (1 of 2) rated 88 or higher for a duration of 10 games each.

Here are the chances of getting all the available items in the pack:

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 88+ Player - 70%

Ultimate Dynasties Player - 19%

Ultimate Dynasties Icons - 4.6%

Is the EA FC 24 Dynasties Foundations pack worth it?

The potential value of any pack depends on three major factors:

The price of the pack

The contents you get from the pack

The chances of getting each type of card

To acquire the Dynasties Foundations pack, players will have to spend about 175,000 coins or 1,000 FC points.

It's highly likely that there will be more expensive promo packs coming soon as part of Ultimate Dynasties. Those packs are also expected to offer better chances of getting an Ultimate Dynasties card.

The EA FC 24 Dynasties Foundations pack offers two guaranteed walkouts, and the possibility of getting more is pretty high. That said, the chances of getting an Ultimate Dynasties card are still pretty low to begin with.

Moreover, all items, as usual, will be untradeable. If players can't fit them in their squad, they'll have to use these cards as fodder for completing SBCs. While doing so will reduce the completion cost of the SBCs, there are plenty of free ways to get fodder. It's best to invest in this promo pack only if one has plenty of disposable coins.