The EA FC 24 Elite Season 1 Encore Pack is now available in Ultimate Team, bringing a special promo pack to be opened. This is an extremely expensive option that once again allows players to find special cards from previous promos with boosted chances. However, the cost of the pack is quite high, irrespective of whether you get it with coins or FC points.

The boosted chances for promo items make these packs far more interesting, as you could end up getting better cards. But it's important to analyze what kind of items you could find, as you may end up wasting your resources trying to get the EA FC 24 Elite Season 1 Encore Pack.

All EA FC 24 Elite Season 1 Encore Pack contents

The valuation of any promo pack depends on three main factors:

The cost of the pack.

The total number of items that you could receive from the pack.

The odds of each type of reward that you might find from the pack.

Here are all the items you can get from the EA FC 24 Elite Season 1 Encore Pack:

40 Rare Gold items

Two items guaranteed to be RTTK or Traiblazers rated 86 or higher

Here are the odds of all possible rewards from the pack:

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 90+ Player - 11%

UCL RTTK Player - 55%

UWCL RTTK Player - 19%

UEL RTTK Player - 33%

UECL RTTK Player - 29%

Trailblazers Player - 44%

FC Pro Live Player - 14%

It's worth noting that the EA FC 24 Elite Season 1 Encore Pack also offers boosted chances to get one of the active promo items. While it's not guaranteed, the chances of getting an FC Pro Live card are definitely higher.

Is the EA FC 24 Elite Season 1 Encore Pack worth it?

The special pack can be bought with 300,000 coins or 3,000 FC points. If you choose to buy it with the latter, you'll have to spend real-life money. You're guaranteed at least two promo walkouts by opening the pack, but it's worth noting that not all the cards are valuable. Many can be bought cheaply from the market.

Additionally, any item you get from the pack will be untradeable, meaning you won't be able to sell them on the market. 300,000 coins is a huge amount, and it can get you many good cards directly from the market. Unless you have a lot of coins, it's best to invest your resources elsewhere.