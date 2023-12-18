Is the EA FC 24 Elite TOTGS Pack worth it?

The EA FC 24 Elite TOTGS Pack is the latest promo option to be added to Ultimate Team as part of the Team of the Group Stage celebration. It brings a wonderful opportunity for players to get at least two special cards from the latest promo. Naturally, such a proposition adds an enticing and appealing element for players to explore.

However, it also costs much more than standard packs in the Ultimate Team market. Such points must be considered before spending your Ultimate Team coins or FC Points. The main task is to properly analyze the EA FC 24 Elite TOTGS Pack and all possible contents you can get. This will help you gauge whether the offerings are worth your investments.

EA FC 24 Elite TOTGS Pack contents

After opening the pack, you'll get 32 items, of which two are guaranteed to be from the UEFA TOTGS promo. This promo includes the best performers from the group stage of all three tiers of European club competitions. You also get 30 Rare Gold Players, who will all be rated 84 or higher.

Here are the odds associated with the pack:

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 90+ Player - 33%

UCL Road to the Knockouts Player - 13%

UWCL Road to the Knockouts Player - 60%

UEL Road to the Knockouts Player - 4.5%

UCL TOTGS Player - 69%

UEL TOTGS Player - 51%

UECL TOTGS Player - 52%

UEFA Heroes (Womens) Player - 3.8%

UEFA Heroes (Mens) Player - 37%

Should you buy the EA FC 24 Elite TOTGS Pack?

The latest promo packs cost a whooping 450,000 coins or 3,000 FC Points to acquire, and they can be bought only once per account. For your investment, you get two guaranteed TOTGS players, which include some massive names like Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe. However, you could also end up getting the lower-rated cards as well.

Interestingly, the odds of getting a Road to the Knockouts player are also pretty high. The best of the lot has been reintroduced to packs, and here's a great chance to find them again. There's also an excellent possibility that you might find more than two TOTGS cards due to the high odds.

Finally, there's also a great chance to get a UEFA Hero from this pack on top of it all. While the pack is costly, it offers far better than previous special options. Practically three promos can be featured in this pack, which isn't very common.

However, there's always risk associated with such investments, and it's best to spend on the EA FC 24 Elite TOTGS Pack only if you have ample disposable coins.