Is the EA FC 24 Epic TOTY Pack worth buying?

The EA FC 24 Epic TOTY Pack is the costliest shop option that's available for the users of Ultimate Team. This pack has been released as part of the Team of the Year celebrations that began earlier on January 19. This special pack, in its current form, is available until 6 pm UK time on January 21, but it's more than likely to be refreshed.

The contents of this particular pack are far better than ordinary offerings. In fact, all the items from the EA FC 24 Epic TOTY Pack are guaranteed to be walkouts. However, there's a question of cost as well, which makes it important for you to analyze the pack properly before choosing to invest your resources.

What are the EA FC 24 Epic TOTY Pack contents?

The latest promo pack comes with 25 Rare Gold Players, all of whom are guaranteed to be 86 or higher. In fact, this is the first occasion where a pack guarantees nothing but walkouts. Additionally, you also get six loan picks: three TOTY players, and three TOTY icons. All picks are between teo options, and the loan items will be available for a duration of 10 games.

The Epic TOTY Pack is currently available in the shop (Image via EA Sports)

Here are the pack odds of all the possible items you could get.

Gold 75+ Player: 100%

Gold 82+ Player: 100%

Gold 90+ Player: 65%

Team of the Week Player: 83%

Team of the Year Player: 4.7%

TOTY Icon Player: 8.1%

How much does the EA FC 24 Epic TOTY Pack cost?

This special pack can be bought only once per account, and it will cost about 700,000 coins or 4,500 FC Points if you're okay with microtransactions.

Should you buy the EA FC 24 Epic TOTY Pack?

If you're going to spend your coins to get this pack, the answer is no. On one hand, getting 25 walkouts is a great deal in any given circumstance. Moreover, one of those walkouts could be a TOTY attacker, many of whom are currently selling for millions in the market.

However, all the items from this pack are untradeable, so you'll have to either fit them in your squad or use them in solving SBCs. The odds of getting a TOTY promo item are extremely low, and there's a high probability of all the walkouts being Gold Rare cards only.

The potential valuation of this pack would have been higher had all the TOTY cards and Honorable Mentions been available. That's not the case currently, so you're better off investing your resources in options like Cafu Icon SBC instead to benefit your squad.