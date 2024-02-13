Is the EA FC 24 Ultimate Supporter Pack worth buying?

The EA FC 24 Ultimate Supporter Pack is one of the latest offerings in Ultimate Team, and it's available for purchase starting February 12. A new section called "Pack for You" has been added to the Ultimate Team store, and currently, there are four available choices. This is the costliest option of the four, which will set you back by either 250,000 coins or 2,000 points.

There are far more expensive promo packs that are currently available in the store. For instance, some of the special packs released as part of the Future Stars celebrations are costlier. However, that doesn't mean you should automatically get the EA FC 24 Ultimate Supporter Pack. In fact, a proper analysis of the pack's value proposition is necessary before you choose to buy it.

What are the EA FC 24 Ultimate Supporter Pack contents?

There are plenty of items you will receive from this special pack. A total of 85 cards will be handed out, and two of them are guaranteed to be Trailblazers, Centurions, Triple Threat, FC Pro Live, or Thunderstruck items that are rated 85 or higher. The remaining 85 cards are all Rare Gold Players, with one guaranteed to be 87 or higher.

Hence, you will definitely get a minimum of at least one walkout, and there's always a chance of securing more.

Detailed pack odds (Image via EA Sports)

What are the EA FC 24 Ultimate Supporter Pack odds?

The pack odds determine the possible chances of obtaining a given type of card from the pack. Here are the odds for the Ultimate Supporter Pack:

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 88+ Player - 91%

Trailblazers Player - 30%

Centurions Player - 33%

Triple Threat Player - 23%

FC Pro Live - 49%

Thunderstruck Player - 42%

Team of the Week Player - 36%

Future Stars Player - 41%

Future Stars Icon Player - 2.3%

Is the EA FC 24 Ultimate Supporter Pack worth it?

Typically, there is always an element of luck that's applicable to every special pack. It's no different for the EA FC 24 Ultimate Supporter Pack, but in some ways, it's better than other similar options in the store.

Expand Tweet

You get a lot of cards, and such packs typically cost more to buy. However, there's a high chance that a lot of these cards can only be used in smaller SBCs. On the other hand, there's a chance for you to also get a Future Stars player as well, along with a possible icon (realistically, the odds are very low).

If you have disposable coins and SBCs in EA FC 24 to complete, it's hard to go wrong by buying the Ultimate Supporter Pack. However, unless you have a lot of luck, chances are that most of the items you get will be considered fodder.