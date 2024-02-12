EA FC 24 Amir Richardson Future Stars SBC leaked: Possible costs and more

The Amir Richardson Future Stars SBC could be released very soon in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team if the latest leaks are to be believed. This news has been shared on X by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff. The community has already received a steady share of player SBCs under the current promo, and it appears that there won't be an end to it anytime soon. The news will certainly delight many, and the upcoming challenge could be a beginner-friendly option.

So far, no official information is available about the Amir Richardson Future Stars SBC. However, certain predictions could be made based on how such challenges typically operate in Ultimate Team.

When could the EA FC 24 Amir Richardson Future Stars SBC release?

The new SBC could appear as early as tonight, February 12, at 6 pm UK time when the new content is launched. However, EA Sports typically doesn't release special SBCs on Mondays if the past trend continues. Moreover, the Rodrigo De Paul Pundits Pick SBC is also leaked to appear, and this Future Stars challenge could instead appear later on February 14.

Readers are advised to wait for the official confirmation from EA Sports before drawing any conclusion. Moreover, a detailed completion guide will be posted on Sportskeeda once the SBC goes live.

How much can the EA FC 24 Amir Richardson Future Stars SBC cost?

The completion cost of any challenge depends on the number of tasks and their terms and conditions. Typically, SBCs containing bigger names from the world of football tend to be expensive, which is unlikely to be the case with Amir Richardson.

Richardson is one of the younger prodigies in Ligue 1, and the rumored card will be his first special version in Ultimate Team. Players should keep a budget between 50,000 - 60,000 coins and expect only one task.

Hence, this SBC could go on to become a solid bargain for beginners whose squads might still not be strong enough. It will be interesting to find out the stats and potential playstyles of the new card in EA FC 24.