EA FC 24 The Winners SBC - Cheapest solutions, all tasks, and more

The EA FC 24 The Winners SBC has released in Ultimate Team as scheduled, and players can complete a relatively simple challenge to earn valuable rewards. While this challenge might not offer any special cards to players, there are ample reasons why someone should still look to complete it.

Your first task will be to properly analyze the task of the EA FC 24 The Winners SBC and its conditions. This will help you determine the cheapest way to complete the challenge. Moreover, this will also increase the valuation of any potential rewards you could get after completing it.

All EA FC 24 The Winners SBC tasks

The latest fodder SBC has only one task, and the conditions are quite plain and simple. In all likelihood, you should have the necessary cards for completing this challenge, making it free of cost.

Expand Tweet

Task - The Winners

Min. 1 Players from: Manchester City OR Manchester City

Min. Leagues in Squad: 3

Max. Clubs in Squad: 4

Min. 6 Players: Rare

Min. Team Rating: 80

Min. Squad Total Chemistry Points: 28

EA FC 24 The Winners SBC Cheapest Solutions

Task 1 - The Winners

Ollie Watkins 80

Ebony Salmon 79

Tullis-Joyce 80

Sofyan Amrabat 80

Lucia Garcia 80

Maitane 79

Alex Moreno 80

Nathan Ake 81

Abby Smith 78

Tierna Davidson 80

Matty Cash 80

cost: 6,200 coins

Is the EA FC 24 The Winners SBC worth completing?

There's no harm in completing challenges like this, since they're easy to complete, and can be completed for minimal costs. After completing this SBC, you'll earn a Tradeable Rare Electrum Players Pack, which is definitely worth more than the cost of completing the SBC.

Moreover, completing this challenge is necessary if you want to complete the RTTF Puzzle Completionist objective set, and unlock more rewards. Additionally, all the cards you get after completing tonight's challenge will be tradeable. If you're in luck, you could end up getting a RTTF promo item as well, and some of them have incredible market valuations as of writing.

There are several other special SBCs, like the Lautaro Martinez RTTF SBC, that are currently live as well.