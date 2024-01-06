Is the EA FC 24 Ultra Versus Pack worth buying?

The EA FC 24 Ultra Versus Pack is the most expensive promo option to have been released as part of this game's latest Versus event. It offers a variety of special items that are not available in ordinary store packs. This release's contents can easily entice someone to get the pack from the FUT Store. That said, you need to conduct an analysis before you decide to spend your hard-earned resources on it.

This EA FC 24 Ultra Versus Pack's pool of items is far superior to what you get in standard offerings. Not only are the number of cards more than ordinary packs, but your odds of getting useful items are also far better. That said, its high cost certainly makes you think twice before buying it.

How many items do you get from the EA FC 24 Ultra Versus Pack?

The latest promo pack is specially themed around the FC Versus event and offers 19 items. Out of them, four are Versus Loan Picks (one of two), each of whom can be used for 10 games. Among the remaining 15 cards, one is guaranteed to be a base Icon rated 87 or higher. The other 14 cards have an overall of 88 or higher.

This is the first instance where all the pack items are guaranteed to be walkouts.

What are the EA FC 24 Ultra Versus Pack odds?

Here are the pack odds of this special option:

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 90+ Player - 92%

Team of the Week Player -

FC Versus Ice Player - 46%

FC Versus Fire Player - 46%

How much does the EA FC 24 Ultra Versus Pack cost?

To buy this pack, you'll have to spend 600,000 coins or 4,000 FC Points. The latter is the premium currency in this game and can only be bought using real-life money.

Should you buy the EA FC 24 Ultra Versus Pack?

The answer to this depends entirely on your budget and whether you're willing to delve into microtransactions. While the pack doesn't guarantee an FC Versus card, you have a 92% chance (from the Fire and Ice Players) of getting it. That said, several items from the ongoing promo have already dropped sharply in their market values.

However, if you end up getting a promo item, it will tend to be one of the higher-rated cards on offer. Then again, none of the items you might get here can be sold on the market. If they don't fit into your squad, your only alternative is to use them in different challenges. Hence, this is a pack that could be avoided, especially since it comes right before the TOTY promo.