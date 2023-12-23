Is the EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Foundations pack worth buying in Ultimate Team?

The EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Foundations pack is one of the many popular shop items currently available in Ultimate Team. The new promo has brought in the festive spirit, and its special packs will give gamers a better chance at getting promo cards. While this particular pack does offer better odds of getting cards with higher overalls, there's also a risk factor to consider.

Like all special packs released previously, this one has a higher price. While it's not atrocious by any means, you'll still need to spend 160,000 coins or 1,000 FC points.

Naturally, you'll need to analyze the odds associated with the pack and what kind of items you can possibly receive before spending your coins/FC Points.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

All EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Foundations pack contents

The EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Foundations pack has a total of 27 items, out of which 25 are Rare Gold Players. All of these items will be rated 80 or higher, and one of the 25 will be rated 85 or higher.

Additionally, you'll get one Winter Wildcards Player Pick Loan and one of two Winter Wildcards Icon Pick Loans. Both Loan items will be available for a duration of 10 games each.

Here are the associated odds of the pack in terms of the potential cards you could get:

Gold 75+ Player - 100%

Gold 82+ Player - 100%

Gold 87+ Player - 66%

Triple Threat Player - 2.2%

Thunderstruck Player - 2.5%

Radioactive Player -

Winter Wildcards Player - 9.3%

Winter Wildcards Icon Player -

Is the EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Foundations worth it?

The EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Foundations pack provides a boosted chance of obtaining a Winter Wildcards item. Additionally, it offers a chance to get some Re-Release items, which include the very best cards from previously released promos.

The pricing of the EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Foundations pack is also pretty moderate compared to other options like Supreme Icebreaker, which costs 500,000 coins.

However, this promo pack is in a really strange place, and unfortunately, it might be worth avoiding. While it does offer better chances of getting Winter Wildcards items, the probabilities are still paltry.

Obtaining Rare Gold Players rated 80 or higher is no longer good enough since there are plenty of free ways to get such fodder. There are plenty of objectives and upgrade SBCs that can provide you with the same fodder cards.

Additionally, the EA FC 24 Winter Wildcards Foundations pack doesn't guarantee a single walkout, so there's always a chance that you end up with none. Hence, it's best to save your coins and avoid this pack.