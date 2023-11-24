Is EA FC 24 worth buying at 50% discount during Black Friday?

Black Friday has brought a great deal for those interested in buying EA FC 24, as the football simulator is currently enjoying a 50% discount on different platforms. Thanks to the holiday special sales on Steam and PlayStation, many gamers can take advantage of this significant price drop.

Moreover, the discount comes less than two months after the game's global release on September 29, 2023. Such a hefty discount, available early in a game's shelf-life, should be great news. However, many new players might need to be aware of some significant concerns surrounding EA FC 24. It's essential to properly analyze all the current pros and cons before choosing to invest.

Why should you buy EA FC 24 with Black Friday discount?

First of all, a 50% reduction in price, all thanks to Black Friday, is fantastic for any potential buyer. EA FC 24 might have only a one-year shelf-life, but it's still relatively early and witnessing a lot of content in the online mode. If Ultimate Team is your go-to destination, you will be satisfied with this year's experience.

There has recently been a noticeable increase in the free packs players can obtain. Moreover, EA Sports has significantly improved the seasonal rewards. The latest season, for example, can guarantee base Hero cards for players, and all of these items can be obtained by simply playing the game.

There's plenty in store for you, even if you love the offline action. The Career modes have witnessed some noticeable changes, like the introduction of agents that allow you to get a more immersive feel.

Kick-offs and friendlies allow you to play with and against your friends. Despite losing the FIFA license, EA FC 24 has league and club licenses of all the major ones, resulting in an authentic experience across all the game modes. The 50% Black Friday discount makes things even better.

What are the biggest drawbacks of EA FC 24?

As mentioned earlier, there are certain valid criticisms that EA Sports has attracted. Much of the issues might be related only to Ultimate Team, but the core gameplay also has some fundamental problems.

The amount of promo packs has increased significantly in Ultimate Team, and the prices of those items have also increased. It's not mandatory to open them, and you can win matches by relying on your skill. There are plenty of alternative ways to improve your squad consistently without getting involved in microtransactions. However, this concern has been raised by many within the community.

Putting defensive depth to 71 automatically triggers an offside trap and a team press that's quite difficult to beat. For inexplicable reasons, the defensive AI is massively overpowered, whereas the offensive AI is lackluster.

As a result, the general gameplay of EA FC 24 is exceptionally one-dimensional, relying heavily on abusing the meta. If you choose to play in offline modes, the gameplay issues might not be that noticeable. However, much of the exciting content is limited to the online game modes only. This is unlikely to change even if you get the game along with a hefty Black Friday discount.

In conclusion

EA FC 24 has a lot of merits and provides exciting football action on the pitch. Different game modes ensure you can stay engaged and not feel bored. A 50% Black Friday deal is a considerable price reduction and comes when the game is fresh.

However, EA needs to clarify when the gameplay issues will be resolved. The core issues have remained the same despite five significant updates since release. This could be incredibly frustrating for someone who has yet to play previous versions of FIFA.