FIFA 23 Gift Links Shapeshifters Upside-Down objective set: How to complete it for free

The Gift Links Shapeshifters Upside-Down objective set is now available in FIFA 23, and it has taken the community by surprise. Plenty of SBCs and similar content have been released as part of the Shapeshifters promo. However, this latest entrant wasn't leaked on social media, and nobody saw it coming. Moreover, the new objective set features a great card that's extremely easy to obtain.

With a bit of strategy, FIFA 23 players can complete it without spending anything. Doing so will help them save FUT coins and obtain a promo card simultaneously. Let's look at the tasks that are part of the Gift Links Shapeshifters Upside-Down objective set.

How to easily complete the Gift Links Shapeshifters Upside-Down objective set in FIFA 23

EA Sports typically includes four tasks in objective sets that feature promo cards of footballers. However, the developers have made matters easier by including only three in this Gift Links Shapeshifters Upside-Down release.

This is incidentally the second objective set in the Shapeshifters promo, with Aleksandr Mitrovic being the first one. Here are the tasks that you need to accomplish to complete this objective for free:

Task One: Win Three - Win three matches in any FUT Game Mode.

Task Two: Score Eight - Score eight goals in any FUT Game Mode.

Task Three: Assist Six - Assist six goals in any FUT Game Mode.

The Gift Links Shapeshifters Upside-Down objective set's conditions are super simple, and they can be met without any hassle. You can perform the tasks in any game mode, but Squad Battles will be the easiest option. As you can control the difficulty level of the AI-controlled opponents, it will let you get the goal and assist counts up quicker.

You can also set the difficulty at Professional to easily win more games.

Division Rivals is another suitable game mode to attempt those tasks, but do note that some of its matches can be tricky. Hence, achieving all three goals could take at least a few games in FIFA 23. This Gift Links Shapeshifters Upside-Down objective set is available for the next six days (as of June 21), so you can take your time completing it.

You'll get three in-game packs that could gift you a Shapeshifters item in return. The main prize is the 94-rated LW card, which can also be played as an LM. This item will be hard a hard fit when it comes to squad chemistry, but it features some excellent stats.

Its 95 Pace is well-complemented by the 99 Passing and 94 Dribbling. Its 90 Shooting, however, needs a boost with a suitable chemistry style, but the 4-star weak foot and Dribble will certainly feel rewarding in FIFA 23.

