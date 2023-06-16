FIFA 23 Aleksandr Mitrovic Shapeshifters Objective set: How to complete, all rewards, and more

The Aleksandr Mitrovic Shapeshifters Objective set is now available in FIFA 23, marking a new promo's start. EA Sports has released an exciting set of items featuring current superstars and older icons, but all of them will require you to open packs. Getting them from the FUT market could be costly, but you can avoid all that while simultaneously adding a promo item.

All you have to do is complete the new objective set before it expires from Ultimate Team. You'll be able to complete the latest challenge for minimal costs with a bit of strategy. Let's look at the tasks that are part of the Aleksandr Mitrovic Shapeshifters Objective set in FIFA 23.

How to easily complete the Aleksandr Mitrovic Shapeshifters Objective set for free in FIFA 23?

The Aleksandr Mitrovic Shapeshifters Objective set will be complete once you finish all four required tasks. The order in which you complete them is immaterial, and the only thing that matters is completing all of them before they expire.

Powerful Striker : Score 7 goals using Attackers with min. 80 PHY in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Score 7 goals using Attackers with min. 80 PHY in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Class Pass : Assist 3 goals using Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Assist 3 goals using Through Balls in Squad Battles on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Efficient Performance : Score in 3 separate Squad Battles matches using Serbian players on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions).

: Score in 3 separate Squad Battles matches using Serbian players on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions). Serbian Winner: Win 7 Squad Battles matches on min. Semi-Pro difficulty (or Rivals and FUT Champions) while having min. 3 Premier League players in your starting 11.

You can complete the tasks in different FIFA 23 game modes, but the best option is Squad Battles. This is the only offering in Ultimate Team where you can set the difficulty level of your opponents. Moreover, beating the AI rather than taking the challenge against fellow human players is relatively easier.

As a result, Squad Battles will help you complete all four tasks faster without taking massive risks.

The main reward of the Aleksandr Mitrovic Shapeshifters Objective set is the 93-rated CB card. It's a highly interesting item to obtain, as Mitrovic is a striker in real life. The nature of the Shapeshifters promo means that every card will have a different position from where the footballers operate in real life.

There are four more in-game packs that you will get by completing the tasks. Tonight's objective set will be live in the game for the next six days (as of June 16).

