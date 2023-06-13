FIFA 23 Shapeshifters promo release date and time for all regions confirmed

EA Sports has officially confirmed that the Shapeshifters promo is next in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. It will also officially mark the close of the Team of the Season promo and all its associated contents. The upcoming event, first introduced in FIFA 20, will likely witness some bizarre cards featuring footballers in uncanny positions. With the date and time of release now confirmed, players can start making plans for the upcoming promo.

This also marks the return of the fan-favorite promo in FIFA 23. The Shapeshifters promo is known for out-of-position footballer cards and surprising boosts to their stats and attributes. Earlier rumors had hinted about its possible appearance, but official confirmation was awaited.

When does the Shapeshifters promo begin in FIFA 23?

The loading screen of the FIFA 23 Ultimate Team mode has confirmed the starting date and time of the Shapeshifters event. The new promo will commence on Friday, June 16, 2023. This is along expected lines and confirms the earlier rumors which appeared on social media.

All the new content will be available from 6 pm UK Time. This is the regular schedule that EA Sports has followed in Ultimate Team since the beginning. Those in the United States can enjoy the new cards starting at 10 am PST/1 pm EST. Meanwhile, Indian gamers must wait until 10:30 pm IST before finding the items in packs.

Players in regions outside the ones stated here can calculate the release time by accounting for the time zone differences.

What can be expected from the Shapeshifters promo in FIFA 23?

The main USP of the upcoming promo is the possible items and their uncanny positions. Footballers will take different positions from their typical ones, which will also be reflected in the stats. A hint of this is visible in the ongoing season pass, including some special cards and milestone rewards.

This creates a unique opportunity for players to use these cards in their squads. So far, there hasn’t been any leak about which items will be featured in the promo that starts this Friday. The leaks are expected to appear closer to the promo’s release.

Poll : 0 votes