EA Sports PGA Tour is the premier golf simulation title from Electronic Arts, set for an April 6 release worldwide. The title is multiplatform and is scheduled to be released on PC as well. Naturally, this brings the Steam Deck into the mix as well, with many players wondering if PGA Tour will run on the Deck.

While EA Sports PGA Tour has been confirmed for a PC release on both Steam and Electronic Arts' own Origin app for Windows, there is still a certain degree of uncertainty regarding the game’s compatibility with the Steam Deck.

EA Sports PGA Tour should theoretically run on the Steam Deck

As we all know, the Steam Deck is a Linux-based gaming PC handheld device from Valve, which relies on the Proton translation layer to play games (unless explicitly stated). Hence, game compatibility can be a hit or miss.

Since many single-player titles released so far have had good compatibility with the Deck, it is reasonable to assume that EA Sports PGA Tour will also be compatible. Even if there are initial issues upon launch, Valve has a good track record for providing updates and support, so players should have a nearly seamless experience playing this title on the go.

As such, it may be recommended to wait a week or two before playing it on the Deck.

What is the Steam Deck?

The Steam Deck is a handheld PC developed by Valve, equipped with modest specifications, including a custom AMD Zen 2 (4 core 8 thread) CPU with RDNA 2 graphics at its core. The device comes equipped with a controller layout and a display so that anyone can enjoy AAA PC quality gaming on the go.

The Steam Deck runs on Valve’s own custom operating system - nicknamed SteamOS, which is in turn based on Arch Linux. As such, due to not being a Windows-based handheld, there can be various compatibility issues, but the freedom and control over the hardware offered is simply unmatched as a result.

The Steam Deck was first released on February 25, 2022, and has only grown in popularity since, with Valve spreading its growth to other potential markets.

What is EA Sports PGA Tour?

EA Sports PGA Tour is the newest entry in the PGA Tour franchise of golf simulation video games from Electronic Arts. The game has a lot to live up to since it's the first entry in the series since 2015's Rory McIlroy PGA Tour.

It features several new additions, such as the "Pure Strike" system and full integration with ShotLink and TrackMan. Players will also be able to play as some of the most renowned tour players, including Cameron Champ, Nelly Korda, Hideki Matsuyama, and Im Sung-jae.

The game is scheduled to be released on April 7, 2023, for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

