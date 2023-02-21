Fact Check: Can you play Valorant on Linux machines?

Valorant is a tactical first-person shooting game in which two teams of five players fight against each other using Agents. It has grown in popularity due to its diverse content, appealing cosmetics, and enriching gameplay experience. However, its restricted platform availability may limit its prominence.

The famous Agent-based game can only be played on Windows-based computers. As a result, players cannot run it on a Linux-based machine. However, there are certain methods by which one can play the game, albeit not as smoothly.

The following article will cover every aspect a player should be aware of before attempting to play the game on their Linux machine.

Why is Valorant not supported on Linux?

Currently, the majority of gamers use a Windows-based system. According to the Desktop Operating System Market Share Worldwide, in January 2023, only 2.91% of people use Linux. Among the 2.91%, there will be a select few who will want to install Valorant.

With such a limited number of users, it makes no sense for Riot Games to invest money and resources in developing a version that supports Linux.

Techniques to play Valorant on a Linux-based system

Although there is no official method to enable Valorant on Linux, playing the game on this system is feasible. The only way is to gain access to Windows.

Riot Games and Vanguard anti-cheat software do not support Linux, and furthermore, it employs Rootkit, which is not accessible on GeForce NOW or any other online cloud gaming service.

While the game is strictly impossible to play on Linux, there are alternative ways you can use to get it on your computer.

First method

Players can build a dual boot system as an option. Even though it is challenging, it is possible to use two operating systems. You must make Windows your main operating system while playing games like Valorant.

Once both are installed, you need to reboot your computer and choose Windows when you want to play games.

Second method

A dedicated server is another option. Here, you must own another PC with Windows as an operating system. Your primary system will be built on Linux. You must download a client named NoMachine on both systems and get access to the Windows PC on your Linux-based system.

From thereon, use your Linux operating system, open Valorant, and enjoy. While the game will not operate as smoothly, it will still function.

Minimum system requirement to run Valorant on Linux

Equivalent power processor of 4th gen Core i3 or above

Minimum 8GB RAM

Graphics card of equivalent power as Nvidia GeForce GT 730 or above

Dedicated VRAM 2GB

Free Disk Space 25 to 30 GB

What is Linux?

Linux is an operating system (OS) for PCs, servers, mainframes, mobile devices, and embedded devices. It is Unix-like, open-source, and community-developed. Linux is one of the most common operating systems, with support for almost every important computing platform.

