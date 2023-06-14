Is F1 23 available on the Nintendo Switch?

The F1 series is one of developer Codemasters' lesser-known offerings. Now, under publisher EA, F1 23 is out for consoles and the PC. This is Codemasters' most definitive racing sim experience to date. It offers the most polished and realistic visuals in the F1 series. As such, it provides an unparalleled sense of immersion for players both new and old. With a solid 60 FPS target on consoles, it is a heavy-lifter in both the visuals and performance departments.

But is it available on Nintendo's Switch? The popular hybrid portable has been on the market for a while now and is popular among third-party developers. It has received plenty of love from the racing genre, from franchises like Need for Speed to one-off entries like Wreckfest. So what about Codemasters' latest offering?

But is F1 23 available on Nintendo Switch for fans to enjoy?

Sadly, F1 23 is only available on the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S. In this regard, it is similar to other modern AAA games.

The Nintendo Switch is a handheld device with ARM-based mobile hardware, the Tegra X1 SoC, which was first released in 2015. Given how the latest game in Codemasters' F1 franchise is cutting edge, it is likely the game will not be feasible on the Switch.

In fact, none of the modern games in the series are on Nintendo's latest machine. There have been only two instances in the past of an F1 entry on the iconic Japanese console maker's platforms. The last entry was F1 2011 on the Nintendo 3DS handheld. This was an underrated by still enjoyable rendition on a system where simulation games were uncommon.

The other was F1 2009 on the Nintendo Wii. This is the only mainline entry built specifically for two systems the Wii and the PlayStation Portable. So both were discreet versions catered to the tech they were created for. As for spin-offs, F1 Race Stars was ported to the Nintendo Wii U as well. But since then, only one of Codemasters' games has made it over to Nintendo Switch.

This might change with the rumored Nintendo Switch successor hardware that is suggested to launch sometime next year. Until then, however, Nintendo players will have to look to other offerings on the platform to enjoy racing games.

Which racing games are available on Nintendo Switch?

There are a number of solid options when it comes to racing games on Nintendo's Switch. This includes:

GRID Autosport: By far the most definitive version on consoles, GRID Autosport was originally released in 2014. This is also the only Codemasters game on the platform thus far. It delivers a striking balance between arcade and simulation racing and also boasts a 60 FPS mode.

Burnout Paradise Remastered: The enhanced version of the underrated open-world racer fom Criterion Games is considered to be one of the best in its genre, especially thanks to bombastic stunts and crashes.

Wreckfest: This 2018 demolition-derby game from Bugbear Entertainment is a surprisingly impressive port given its realistic car-crushing physics

WRC 9: This one is a simulation entry but under the Rally format. Navigate across rough terrain in various vehicles on the go on Nintendo Switch.

Though F1 23 is not available for the Switch, these four racing titles — along with loads of other ones available on the platform — are capable of offering a good time.

