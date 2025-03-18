Is Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon worth playing in 2025?

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon was a smaller title that acted as a parody of the ’80s neon-drenched action films. Many of the gameplay elements from the third entry returned here and were enhanced for this game. It was even remastered and added as part of the Far Cry 6 Season Pass, with very few improvements.

Blood Dragon came out over a decade ago as a cyberpunk-infused Ubisoft title, which was amazing for its time. However, a piece of media cannot always hold up well after a few years of its release.

This article will take a closer look at Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon to see if it is worth playing in 2025.

A timeless aesthetic and humor

The aesthetic works even a decade after its release (Image via Ubisoft)

Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon has a very basic story of revenge, but the aesthetic and humor make it stand apart from the rest of the games in the franchise. It takes heavy inspiration from ’80s action flicks, sporting cyberpunk vibes with a pixelated UI and VHS-style cutscenes. These give the game a unique look that stands the test of time and feels worth visiting even more than a decade after its release.

Another amazing factor here is the jokes, featuring over-the-top one-liners and villains with outrageous motivations, acting as a parody of the ’80s era. The satire and overexplained humor here, however, might not be everyone’s cup of tea since humor is subjective. Even after all these years, almost all the jokes still land, making the aesthetic and vibe not feel out of place.

Gameplay: A condensed Far Cry experience

The gameplay feels outdated at times (Image via Ubisoft)

Blood Dragon, at its core, is an extension of Far Cry 3. The game features all the mechanics from the main game, with everything from outposts, weapons, and gunplay returning here. However, there are some new additions as well that keep things fresh, such as laser guns, shurikens, and a special unlockable that can be accessed in free roam after completing the main campaign.

Even with all the enhancements and the core formula of Far Cry 3 here, the game feels outdated in its gameplay design compared to modern titles. The movement and gunplay lack fluidity, which is present in the modern entries of the franchise, making the mechanics feel slower and clunky at times. The AI also feels too simplistic and easy to manipulate, which can ruin the immersion.

Is Blood Dragon worth playing in 2025?

Blood Dragon is worth checking out once (Image via Ubisoft)

While Blood Dragon is not a must-play game, it is definitely worth playing once. The aesthetics here feel too over the top and fit the 80s aesthetic perfectly, making it a fun experience overall. The gameplay can feel clunky at times, but the campaign is short, meaning players don't have to engage in combat as frequently as in other Far Cry games.

On the performance aspect, the title runs at 30 FPS on every console, which is the same case for the remastered version. This can make the gameplay feel slower than it is, but the framerate issue is compensated by its high-resolution textures and environments. All these factors make the game worth a shot while not being something that players can return to again and again.

