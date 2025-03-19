Is Far Cry New Dawn worth playing in 2025?

New Dawn is a direct sequel to Far Cry 5, set in a post-apocalyptic world with vibrant colors, new enemies, and a destroyed version of the map from the fifth game. This title came out in 2019 and introduced a deeper level of RPG elements to the franchise.

Ad

While the game was received positively upon launch, it has been six years, and media can age very quickly if it is not created with a future-proof story and gameplay mechanics that stand the test of time.

This article will take a closer look at Far Cry New Dawn to see if it is worth playing in 2025.

New Dawn brings a unique story and setting

The game is a continuation of Far Cry 5 (Image via Ubisoft)

While every Far Cry game starts from the ground up, New Dawn acts as a direct continuation of the fifth entry in the mainline series. The environments here are overgrown, people live in fear, and a new set of enemies are roaming the lands. The players who loved Far Cry 5 will find this entry extremely enjoyable since they will find the continuation of Joseph Seed's storyline here.

Ad

Trending

While the setting and storyline are unique, the villains here are not the best when compared to antagonists like Pagan Min and Vaas. Here, we are introduced to the twins, Lou and Mickey, who are trying to bring a new order to the fallen Hope County, but their motivations feel lacklustre and rushed. However, the story, apart from the main villains, still packs a punch and is worth experiencing even today.

Ad

The gameplay is familiar yet fun

The gameplay is similar to previous Far Cry games with an RPG twist (Image via Ubisoft)

The core mechanics from the Far Cry game reappear in New Dawn, meaning each enemy encounter and liberating an outpost is still as intense as ever. However, to make things slightly interesting, there is now a small introduction of RPG elements, with weapons and enemies now having levels. This means that NPCs with higher tiers will be difficult to kill with an underpowered arsenal.

Ad

While these elements can feel frustrating at first, levelling up as players progress through the story will make the gameplay feel more exciting than ever before. However, not every fan of the Far Cry franchise appreciated the introduction of RPG mechanics, as they still prefer the traditional formula from previous entries.

Is New Dawn worth playing in 2025?

The visuals and performance still hold up (Image via Ubisoft)

Honestly, yes. Far Cry New Dawn is unique because it is the first time in the franchise that a story from another entry is being continued. Its gameplay also feels more robust, adding a new layer of challenge with its introduction of light RPG mechanics. The villains can be disappointing if you have already experienced the previous entries, but Joseph Seed's character arc makes up for it.

The performance here has also seen a boost since Ubisoft released the next-gen patch for New Dawn. The game can now run at a locked 60 FPS on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S without any hiccups, making it a must-play on the latest-gen consoles. The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One framerate is still locked to 30 FPS, but the visuals are incredible across all platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.