Is Fields of Mistria available on Nintendo Switch?

Fields of Mistria is a farming life simulation game with RPG and social elements set in the charming village of Mistria. In it, you can farm, fish, explore different biomes, befriend villagers, and even build romantic relationships. The title was released for early access for PC on Steam on August 5, 2024.

The developers have confirmed that the full game is set to be released for PC in the summer of 2025. While there is no official confirmation, a port for the Nintendo Switch is also expected to be launched in 2025. Here’s what we know so far.

Fields of Mistria is expected to be released for the Switch

You can interact with different characters in Fields of Mistria (Image via NPC Studio)

One of the biggest hints that Fields of Mistria could come to the Switch is its built-in controller support. The game allows you to use different controller layouts, including PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo-style controls. Some have even noticed that the game displays Nintendo-specific button prompts, even when they are not using a Nintendo controller.

This suggests that the developers may have designed the game with a potential Switch version in mind.

Moreover, farming games are ideal for handheld consoles. Stardew Valley became a massive hit on the Switch due to its relaxing, pick-up-and-play style, and Fields of Mistria could follow a similar path. Its pixel art and simple yet engaging gameplay would feel right at home on Nintendo’s handheld system.

NPC Studio has not officially confirmed a Switch port. Currently, its main focus is on completing the full release of the game on PC. However, it has stated that it will evaluate potential ports at a future time. Since the game only launched in early access in August 2024, a potential Switch release could take some time. Most indie developers focus on finishing their games before bringing them to consoles.

If Fields of Mistria does come to the Switch, it would likely happen after the full PC release. A realistic timeline could put a Switch version announcement sometime in late 2025 or early 2026. Players who like farming sims and do not want to wait can consider playing Fields of Mistria on PC now.

