Is the FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Foundations pack worth it in Ultimate Team?

The FUT Birthday Foundations pack was released in FIFA 23 as part of a new promo that commenced on March 23. This special edition store item offers more attractive items than the standard ones. EA Sports occasionally releases special packs to celebrate major occasions in the game. The latest ones have been released to celebrate the anniversary of the Ultimate Team mode. While they offer better returns, the high cost makes them risky to open.

Let’s take a look at what’s offered by the FUT Birthday Foundations pack in return and whether FIFA 23 players should look to buy it from the in-game store.

Better odds would have made the FUT Birthday Foundations pack a better proposition for FIFA 23 players

Three important factors determine the valuation of any FIFA 23 pack:

The type of items it offers.

The odds of getting each item from the pack

How many coins will someone need to spend to get the pack

Riggers @UniqueRiggers



youtube.com/watch?v=Ks6euS… NEW 160K FUT BIRTHDAY FOUNDATIONS PACK OPENED! FIFA 23 ULTIMATE TEAM NEW 160K FUT BIRTHDAY FOUNDATIONS PACK OPENED! FIFA 23 ULTIMATE TEAMyoutube.com/watch?v=Ks6euS…

In terms of rewards, the FUT Birthday Foundations pack offers 26 items in total. 25 of them are Rare Gold cards, with one guaranteed an overall of 86 or more. There’s also a FUT Birthday loan pick between two players for fourteen games. Here are the applicable odds for each type of card available in the pack:

Gold 75+ Player – 100%

Gold 82+ Player – 100%

Gold 88+ Player – 49%

Team of the Week player – 39%

FUT Birthday player – 16%

FUT Birthday Icon player – <1%

A major disadvantage of the FUT Birthday Foundations pack is the lack of a guaranteed promo card. The 16% boosted chance is noticeably better, but it’s still quite low if someone is looking to find a FUT Birthday item. While it does offer a loan option from the ongoing promo, the card can only be used for up to 14 matches.

The FUT Birthday Essentials pack comes with better odds when promo items are in question; however, it costs more than the 160,000 coins required to get the Foundations variant. The special pack is available until March 31, and can only be bought once.

On the one hand, it’s a good pick for those who don’t mind taking a gamble with their in-game resources. Conversely, better odds would have made the whole affair much more lucrative for the community.

The associated risks are quite high since all the rewards will be untradeable and can't be sold in the market in FIFA 23; however, these cards can be used to complete different SBCs, or used directly in first-team squads.

Poll : 0 votes