Is the FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Essentials pack worth it in Ultimate Team?

The FUT Birthday Essentials pack was released in FIFA 23 on March 24 to celebrate the new promo. This special edition store item offers significantly better rewards than their standard counterparts, making them highly appealing to players. However, due to their higher cost, players should carefully consider whether to buy them.

EA Sports typically releases these special packs to celebrate a new promo. There have been some amazing additions in the past, but a few of them have also been poor investments. As such, it's always important for players to consider their options before spending their FUT coins.

Let’s look at what’s on offer in the FIFA 23 FUT Birthday Essentials pack and determine if it's worth the investment.

The FUT Birthday Essentials pack is a costly affair in FIFA 23 due to its high purchase price

The valuation of any FIFA 23 pack depends on three important factors:

What kind of items it offers

What the odds are of getting each item from the pack

The cost of the pack

The FUT Birthday Essentials pack offers 66 items in total - 65 of them are Rare Gold cards, with three guaranteed to be 86 or higher overall. There’s also a FUT Birthday loan pick between two players for seven games. Here are the associated odds of each reward in the pack:

Gold 75+ PlayerPlayer – 100%

Gold 82+ PlayerPlayer – 100%

Gold 90+ PlayerPlayer – 25%

Team of the Week player – 75%

FUT Birthday player – 40%

FUT Birthday Icon PlayerPlayer – 2%

One disadvantage of the FUT Birthday Essentials pack is the lack of a guaranteed special item despite the steep cost of 375,000 FUT coins.

That being said, this pack has the highest odds of a FUT Birthday item, with a boosted chance of 40%. The odds of getting a TOTW item are also very high at 75%. These in-form items are useful for players in their first-team squads and can also be used to complete different SBCs.

The FUT Birthday Essentials pack's high cost makes it a big risk for most FIFA 23 players. While it offers higher odds of obtaining a promo item, it may not be the best investment for those looking to spend coins wisely.

This special pack is available for purchase until March 31 and can only be bought once, with all rewards being untradeable. Although it does come with decent odds, it's best to avoid it unless you really want to try obtaining a FUT Birthday item.

