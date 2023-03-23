5 best FIFA 23 cards in Team of the Week 21

Team of the Week 21 was recently released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, featuring some of the best performers across the top leagues in world football from last weekend. All of these footballers led their teams to fruitful results with brilliant showcases in their respective positions, earning them a spot in the TOTW 21 lineup.

Although the new upgrade system for in-form items in FIFA 23 has certainly increased their viability on the virtual pitch, most TOTW cards are often relegated to fodder status due to the availability of better alternatives. Nevertheless, there are several cards in TOTW 21 that possess the attributes required to be effective in-game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These are the most overpowered cards in TOTW 21 of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

1) Frenkie de Jong

El Clasico is often regarded as the most fiercely competitive rivalry in international football. Not only are Real Madrid and FC Barcelona bitter rivals, they are also two of the most successful and popular clubs in the sport. Their clashes have always been closely contested, with their latest match being no different. Barca edged out a narrow 2-1 victory, with Frenkie de Jong dominating the midfield.

Although his 88-rated in-form item isn't as impressive as his World Cup Path to Glory version, De Jong is still the most meta card in the TOTW 21 lineup of FIFA 23. He has the pace, dribbling, and passing attributes needed to be an effective playmaker, while also helping out the backline with his defensive abilities.

2) Victor Osimhen

Napoli have been absolutely dominant in Serie A this season and have fortified their stronghold at the top of the league table with every passing week. Their success can largely be attributed to the dynamic duo of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Victor Osimhen, who have contributed to the majority of their goals in the league and in the Champions League.

This is Osimhen's fourth special card of the FIFA 23 campaign, and is on par with his 88-rated Player of the Month version. Despite not possessing the skill move upgrade from his POTM card, in-form Osimhen is still a viable attacking option for Serie A squads in FUT.

3) Douglas Luiz

Aston Villa secured three points in the Premier League over the weekend with an impressive win over Bournemouth, with Douglas Luiz scoring in the opening minutes of the fixture. The Brazilian midfielder has been in fine form this season, with this being his second in-form item of the season.

Both of Douglas Luiz's TOTW cards are massive improvements over his base 78-rated card thanks to the new upgrade system for in-form versions. His 88-rated variant in TOTW 21 possesses well-rounded stats in all aspects, with his dribbling, passing, and defending being especially impressive.

4) Viktor Tsygankov

Threatened by the possibility of relegation, Girona FC took one step closer to safety with a draw against Rayo Vallecano in La Liga. Viktor Tsygankov scored both their goals in this fixture and earned himself a spot on the TOTW 21 roster of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

The Ukrainian attacker now possesses two in-form items in FIFA 23. Similar to Douglas Luiz, both of his TOTW cards have benefited greatly from the new upgrade system. The 87 and 88-rated versions are remarkable improvements over his base card and are certainly viable attacking options in the pace-dominant meta of the game.

5) Exequiel Palacios

Bayer Leverkusen have been on an impressive run across all competitions this season. Not only are they in the advanced stages of the Europa league, they are also in contention for a top-four finish in the Bundesliga as well. They pulled off an impressive upset this weekend after a 2-1 victory over reigning champions Bayern Munich, with Exequiel Palacios scoring both goals.

This is his first in-form item of the season, and the Argentinian midfielder has been rewarded with a fairly impressive special version. His OVR has been boosted by seven overall ratings, and he now has a card that can compete with the best midfielders in the current meta of the game.

