Is the FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS Essentials Pack worth it?

The Premier League Team of the Season Pack has just been dropped by EA Sports in FIFA 23's Ultimate Team. As the ongoing TOTS promo continues to offer players a chance to try out the season's best card, this pack offers a promising opportunity to acquire a coveted special card. EA Sports has released various items like the Premium New Year Review Pack, New Year Special Pack, etc., previously, typically with the commencement of different promotions.

These Premier League TOTS promo offerings differ from the standard ones and contain a variety of items while having an increased probability of comprising special cards. This is why the new pack is alluring to FIFA 23 players, tempting them to spend money or FUT coins on it.

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players can spend FUT coins on Premier League TOTS Essentials Pack

You can purchase this promo pack from the FUT store (Image via EA Sports)

If you open Premier League TOTS Essentials Pack, you get several untradable items, including 10 rare gold cards and one guaranteed 84+ or higher-rated rare gold player from Premier League. The new addition also offers four more loan items from Premier League TOTS or Premier League TOTS Moments Player Pick.

The Premier League TOTS Essentials Pack probabilities are as follows:

Gold 75+ players: 100%

Gold 82+ players: 100%

Gold 88+ players: 31%

Team of the Season players: 19%

Team of the Season moments player: 2.2%

Players can get Premier League TOTS items from this pack as its weight is quite reasonable due to the Team of the Season promo. If players can't acquire any TOTS cards from this inclusion, they can definitely try out their loan versions. While this promo pack provides the highest statistical probability of acquiring Premier League TOTS cards, it comes with a hefty price tag.

For numerous FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players, the investment in this Premier League Essentials Pack can be worth considering, even though it costs 1,00,000 FUT coins or 500 FIFA points. This is because it consists of some highly rated footballers. Moreover, the appeal of this offering increases since it offers a chance to get your hands on good loan cards via Loan Player Picks.

For individuals who are willing to spend money on microtransactions in FUT, using FIFA points to acquire this Premier League TOTS Pack is the most effective approach. That said, there's no guarantee that FIFA 23 players will be benefitted from opening this promo pack.

Lastly, it's worth noting that fodder price has been dropped due to this addition's release. The price of some overpowered cards has been lowered too, and there are many decent options to choose from when it comes to the Premier League.

