Is the FIFA 23 TOTS Premium pack worth it?

The TOTS Premium pack’s release in FIFA 23 coincided with the start of the Premier League Team of the Season promo. It has introduced some amazing cards that can be real assets in the Ultimate Team squad of any player. Naturally, you won’t want to waste a potential chance of getting them for your squads, and the TOTS Premium pack offers much better odds. However, there’s a big catch in terms of costs involved.

Unlike the standard options that are always available in the FIFA 23 store, this one costs much more. It’s one of the most expensive packs, which could leave you in a dilemma. While the pack offers you better odds, the higher costs make it riskier. Hence, you must carefully analyze the pack’s worth before spending your FUT coins.

The TOTS Premium pack is very expensive to buy in FIFA 23

The value of any pack in the game depends on three important factors:

The cost of the pack.

The types of items that you can possibly obtain from the pack.

The odds associated with each type of item.

You’ll get 55 different items from the TOTS Premium pack. There are 50 Rare Gold players, all of whom will be rated 81 or higher. Three of those are guaranteed to have an overall rating of 87 or higher.

You’ll also receive five player picks from any TOTS team between 3 TOTS or TOTS Moments cards. All loan items will be for a duration of seven games. Here are the odds associated with each item:

Gold 82+ Player – 100%

Gold 90+ Player – 75%

Team of the Season Player – 60%

Team of the Season Moments Player – 9.2%

The TOTS Premium pack costs 400,000 FUT coins to open once. This is a substantial figure, so you must make an informed decision. The odds for a TOTS player in this pack are the highest among all available options. Moreover, it’s highly unlikely there will be another pack released in the future with such great chances.

However, it’s not guaranteed that you’ll get a TOTS item. Additionally, some cards’ prices have already fallen below what the packs cost. Of course, there’s the additional value from the extra fodder, but the main reason to open the TOTS Premium pack is to get a Team of the Season item. Unless you have lots of excess coins in FIFA 23 or are desperate for a Premier League TOTS card, it's best to avoid the pack in discussion.

