FIFA 23 Premier League TOTS Season Swaps XP objectives - How to complete, all rewards, and more

A new set of Premier League TOTS Season Swaps XP objectives has been released in FIFA 23. They come with their own tasks that you’ll have to complete before they expire. Although they don't offer any immediate resources, completing the tasks is still worth it, as they provide ample XP points to advance in TOTS Season Swaps progress. The ongoing TOTS events make it one of the best times to play FIFA 23.

Weekly releases of special cards will feature the best footballers from the ongoing season. While you can find many of them in packs (and the FUT market), there are additional ways to obtain these amazing items. The TOTS Season Swaps is one such method, as it guarantees three Moments items at levels 5, 10, and 15, respectively. Hence, it becomes crucial for you to complete the Premier League TOTS Season Swaps XP objectives to maximize your rewards.

The Premier League TOTS Season Swaps XP objectives will require FIFA 23 players to perform different tasks

Seven tasks are part of the Premier League TOTS Season Swaps XP objectives in FIFA 23. It doesn’t matter in which order you complete them as long as you do so before they expire.

Here are all the seven tasks and the conditions you need to fulfill to complete them.

Win 8: Win 8 matches in any FUT Game Mode.

Win 8 matches in any FUT Game Mode. Play 15: Play 15 matches in any FUT Game Mode.

Play 15 matches in any FUT Game Mode. TOTS Daily Login Upgrade SBC: Complete the TOTS Daily Login Upgrade SBC [XP] once.

Complete the TOTS Daily Login Upgrade SBC [XP] once. Marquee Matchups SBC: Complete any two Challenges in the Marquee Matchups [XP] SBC, released on May 4th.

Complete any two Challenges in the Marquee Matchups [XP] SBC, released on May 4th. FUT Moments: Earn 5 Stars in the Moments Game Mode. Premier League TOTS Moment is releasing on May 5th.

Earn 5 Stars in the Moments Game Mode. Premier League TOTS Moment is releasing on May 5th. TOTS Season Swap Challenge 4 SBC: Complete the TOTS Season Swap Challenge 4 [XP] SBC, releasing on May 6th.

Complete the TOTS Season Swap Challenge 4 [XP] SBC, releasing on May 6th. Premier League Premium League Upgrade SBC: Complete the Premier League Premium League Upgrade SBC [XP], releasing on May 8th.

Some of the tasks can already be completed but for the other ones, you’ll have to wait for their release in FIFA 23. Completing the first two tasks will get you a combined 4,000 XP, while each of the remaining ones gets you 1,250 XP.

The points you get will be added to the ones you have earned by completing the Community TOTS Season Swaps XP program. Additionally, EA Sports could provide more ways to earn XP along with the Premier League TOTS Season Swaps XP objectives.

