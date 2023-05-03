FIFA 23 leaks reveal Rashford and Saka as part of Premier League TOTS

FIFA 23 Ultimate Team's Premier League Team of the Season is almost here, and social media leaks suggest that Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka will be included on the roster. The English forwards have terrorized defenses this season with their prolific goalscoring abilities. Both are more than deserving of a TOTS inclusion.

The Community Team of the Season has kickstarted TOTS proceedings in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, with gamers being treated to a host of content every day. With the hype surrounding the promo being higher than ever, it is the perfect time for EA Sports to reveal the Team of the Season lineup for the most exciting league in the world, especially with Rashford and Saka leading the line.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on leaks by Twitter/FIFA23Leaked_

Saka and Rashford are deserving candidates for a TOTS card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

EA Sports announced the shortlist of nominees for the Premier League Team of the Season a few weeks ago, allowing fans to vote for their favorite superstars. These nominees include players who have impressed worldwide audiences with their influence over their team's results, and their contributions will now be rewarded with boosted versions in FIFA 23.

Both Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka were part of this shortlist, which comes as no surprise to anyone familiar with English top-flight football. The former has had his most impressive season yet with Manchester United, while the latter has continued to prosper and grow into one of the finest young talents in the league with Arsenal.

What do the cards look like?

While the exact overall ratings and stats of both versions are unknown, FIFA23Leaked_ included a prediction based on the boost provided to current TOTS cards.

Based on their predictions, Rashford will be 92-rated in FIFA 23 with the following attributes:

Pace: 97

Dribbling: 92

Shooting: 92

Defending: 54

Passing: 86

Physicality: 87

Similarly, Bukayo Saka's TOTS card will be 93-rated with the following stats:

Pace: 96

Dribbling: 94

Shooting: 90

Defending: 74

Passing: 91

Physicality: 84

While these predictions depict both versions as rather impressive variants, the players will probably possess even better stats in the official FIFA 23 release.

Premier League TOTS items always receive better upgrades than the Community Team of the Season versions, so both Rashford and Saka will likely be elite-tier wingers in the current meta of the game.

