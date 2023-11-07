Is Football Manager 2024 available on the Xbox Game Pass?

Football Manager 2024 is now available on all major platforms, but thanks to the Xbox Game Pass, new players might not necessarily need to pay the full price for the latest management simulator. In fact, the benefits of the subscription aren't only available to PC users, as those using Xbox consoles can also enjoy the new release.

A major benefit of the Xbox Game Pass includes the day-one releases, which are routinely added for the subscribers. This not only includes first-party launches, but third-party products are also added every month. The most significant benefit comes in the form of day-one releases, and Football Manager 2024 is the latest example. All Xbox Game Pass subscribers can now enjoy the newest launch on their PCs and consoles at no extra cost.

The biggest benefits of the Xbox Game Pass subscription come from the day one launch. Such games are added to the service on the first day of release itself, which makes it even more lucrative for the players. Both the PC and console editions of Football Manager 2024 are now available with the subscription.

Anyone with an active subscription should be able to download and install it. Those on PC will need to use the Xbox app, whereas it's far more automatic for console users. It's worth noting that there are noticeable changes between the two editions, as the console version removes the need for using a keyboard and a mouse.

That said, both editions offer endless hours of gameplay, allowing players to manage a club of their choice and take them to new glories. Football Manager 2023, which was also added to the Xbox Game Pass on day one of its launch, was available for an entire year. There's a high chance that Football Manager 2024 will also meet the same fate, which will be even better for all the members.

Is Football Manager 2024 available on the PS Plus service?

While there's excellent news for Xbox users, the same can't be said about those who use a PlayStation. Although the latest Football Manager game is available on the PS5 (console edition), it isn't available on the PS Plus service.

Typically, games are rarely added to PlayStation's monthly membership on day one. But there's always a chance for it to be added to the PS Plus catalog in the future. However, neither Sports Interactive nor Sony has revealed any details as such, and hence, readers are advised not to draw any premature speculations.