Does Fortnite support split-screen on the Nintendo Switch?

In this article, we look at whether Fortnite players using Nintendo Switch can enable split-screen on their devices.

Fortnite is still one of the most popular games in the world, and Nintendo Switch users might wonder how to enable split-screen on their console with ease.

Numerous articles are floating around the internet that say there is a way to play split-screen Fortnite on the Nintendo Switch. However, players will be disappointed to know that the split-screen feature is not yet available on the Nintendo Switch, despite what the internet claims.

Introducing Split Screen! Play Duos and Squads with a friend on the same PlayStation 4 or Xbox One. 🎮 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 21, 2020

Split-screen Fortnite works on other consoles, not the Switch

According to various sources, Fortnite players can enable split-screen on their Nintendo Switch. However, the Epic Games website and multiple content creators on YouTube have said that the feature is not yet available and does not work. However, various Fortnite players on Nintendo Switch have habitually been demanding the split-screen feature

Can it be nintendo switch split screen now? — Inflow (@WWfl0) January 27, 2020

On Xbox and PS, to enable split-screen players to need to sign in and pair both the controllers with their console (this can be done on the Nintendo Switch via the controllers' menu from the home screen).

Once both the controllers that are to be used are paired, all you need to do is jump into Fortnite squads or duos match. However, before that, the first player needs to invite the second player to select his/her account. Of course, logging into a separate Epic Games account is required.

Advertisement

However, as can be seen below, the method that works for Playstation and Xbox does not currently work for the Nintendo Switch.

This has also been mentioned on the Epic Games website, as can be seen in the picture below.

Image via Epic Games

For now, split-screen cannot be enabled on Nintendo Switch. However, this does not mean the feature will not be made available via future updates.