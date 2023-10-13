Is Forza Motorsport on the Xbox Game Pass?

The Xbox Game Pass has an ever-expanding nature, and Forza Motorsport is one of its additions this month. Developer Playground Turn 10 Studios had already announced that the latest entry in the Forza franchise would be available to all subscribers on the first day of its release. This applies to Xbox consoles and PC players.

Forza Motorsport is a revamp of the sim racing series in many ways, and it brings a vast list of innovations to the genre. It's different from previous entries in the series, with contrasting elements from games like Forza Horizon 5.

That said, the title's availability on the Xbox Game Pass has enabled a considerable number of players to join the game from the first day without having to pay its full price.

Forza Motorsport is one of the most significant entries to the Xbox Game Pass in recent times

The new game was added to Game Pass on day one (Image via Twitter/XboxGamePass)

The last couple of months have been massive for Xbox's gaming subscription service as far as entries are concerned. While Starfield was the notable addition in September, Forza Motorsport took the spotlight in October.

This addition isn't surprising as Forza Motorsport is a first-part Xbox title. In simple words, Microsoft's gaming division is the publisher and also has the first rights. Like Forza Horizon 5 on previous occasions, the game was also added on day one. Moreover, it's highly unlikely that the title will ever be removed from the service.

Aside from Motorsport, Xbox Game Pass subscribers can also enjoy older releases like Forza Horizon 4 and Forza Horizon 5 without spending anything extra. While the Horizon series is very different in terms of what they offer, both titles have tons of content to keep the players engaged.

Subscription members can also opt to get the more expensive editions of Forza Motorsport. There's the Premium Adds-On Bundle, which is perfect for all subscribers. Players can add all the DLC content to the game for a reduced price.

There's also an option for gamers to choose between the Premium and Digital Deluxe Edition. The former is the most expensive offering in terms of costs and comes with plenty of additional content for the community.

Both options are suitable for those who don't have an active membership and want to own a copy of the racing game permanently and not rely on the Xbox Game Pass.