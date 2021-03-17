Is Free Fire the best alternative to PUBG Mobile in March 2021?

PUBG Mobile and Free Fire have been some of the leading titles in the esports industry lately. However, PUBG Mobile's ban in India and some other countries has made it impossible for a majority of players to access the game.

While many players have shifted to COD Mobile, few are still skeptical about moving to Free Fire. The latter is also one of the leading names in the BR genre and is widely known for its unique features and varied gameplay mechanisms.

This article will discuss everything technical (minimum system requirements, gameplay, and graphics) about Free Fire to see if it is the best alternative to PUBG Mobile in March 2021.

Minimum system requirements of Free Fire

Download Size - 680MB

Operating System - Android 4.0.3

RAM - 1 GB (Recommended - 2 GB)

Processor - Mediatek MT6737M quad-core

Gameplay

Free Fire is one of the most diverse games that offers dynamic features on the battlefield. It is a BR in which 50 players land on an island to battle it out against each other. It has multiple characters and pets that possess special abilities that they can use on the ground.

It also has multiple dynamic features like surfboarding, skydiving, zip-lining etc. Along with numerous fascinating features, it provides short and intense gameplay which lasts for about 15-20 minutes.

Graphics

The graphics of Free Fire are pretty impressive. Though it is cartoonish to some extent, the frames are pretty colorful, vivid and have high contrast. It also offers 60 FPS frame rates for mid-range devices.

With a compact design, the game runs smoothly on any average device, adding to the experience of the player.

Conclusion: Why players should pick Free Fire as an alternative to PUBG Mobile?

Although COD Mobile is a great alternative to PUBG Mobile regarding gameplay mechanisms and graphics, players must opt for Free Fire because it can run on any device.

Free Fire is specially designed for low-end devices and hence it outperforms BR titles like COD Mobile easily in terms of smooth and seamless performance on any device.

Overall, Free Fire offers a wide area and dynamic features for players to explore that several other titles lack.

