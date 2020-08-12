Is there a Free Fire update today? Game opening time revealed

The third anniversary of Free Fire is on the horizon, and players are hyped up for the new events that will be added as a part of the celebration.

Free Fire announced a temporary maintenance, most probably introducing the above content into the game for the anniversary celebration. They announced this maintenance in-game as well as on their Instagram account and Facebook page. The in-game notice read that the servers would be back by 16:30 IST.

The in-game announcement

This, however, is contrary to the social media posts, which stated:

"A maintenance will occur tomorrow from 9:30 AM to 5 PM (GMT +5:30) to ensure that it is in the best condition! During this time, players will not be able to log in, but right after players can continue playing as usual!"

Free Fire reopening time

Due to the server maintenance, players aren't able to open the game, and are facing an error stating: the server will be ready soon. As per the announcement, they will be able to play the game normally again only once the maintenance break ends.

However, for many players, the game has opened one hour before the update's official end time, and they can enjoy the game again.

Advertisement

Is there any update?

No update has been rolled out in Free Fire. The official announcement also stated that the maintenance is for ensuring that game is in the best condition.

The time tunnel event in Free Fire will begin on 13th August at 4 AM. It will be exciting to see how the future events actually unfold. The developers of the game surely have something already planned for players. About a week back, they announced that players would be getting a free character on 23rd August. Read more about it here.