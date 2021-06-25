Is Genshin Impact multiplayer? All you need to know

Being the "most tweeted about video game", Genshin Impact has garnered tremendous acclaim in the field of open-world games.

Genshin Impact is a popular open-world action RPG available for free. It has over ten million+ downloads on Google Play Store alone and is available on all major platforms such as Windows, iOS, and PlayStation.

With a massive player base, Genshin Impact has over a million players logging in daily. Twitter recently revealed it as the most tweeted video game of the first half of 2021.

Is multiplayer mode available in Genshin Impact?

Yes, Genshin Impact is a multiplayer game that has a co-op and event-specific PvP mode. Developers regularly update the game with new events where players can challenge enemies in co-op mode or challenge each other in PvP mode.

Genshin Impact is primarily a story-based game that has vast lore and engaging gameplay mechanics. The game mainly focuses on upgrading various in-game characters having different skill sets.

Genshin Impact is full of numerous enemies, all having different abilities and difficulty levels, making the player seek and upgrade different characters. There are domains in the game where players can challenge a set of enemies to get specific rewards.

The game brings a couple of new characters and some recent limited events where players get special combat effects with each update.

Currently, Genshin Impact supports only co-op multiplayer, which means players can explore the world and fight bosses together whilst joining each other's game for farming, fighting, and exploration. Four players can participate in co-op mode at a time.

In co-op mode, players can add friends and invite them to join their world. To unlock the co-op mode, players must reach Adventure Rank 16. Also, only those with a higher World Level can join players in lower World Level, not vice versa.

Recently in an event called "Windtrace", Genshin Impact introduced PvP mode for a limited time. The Windtrace event was similar to Hide and Seek, where a "Hunter" has to find 3 "Rebels" hiding in a compact area. Both the "Hunter" and "Rebels" possess special abilities under certain conditions.

Since its release, Genshin Impact has been trying to publicize its multiplayer modes. Most limited-time events have unique rewards, which players can only obtain through co-op mode.

Some past events, such as "Hypostatic Symphony", were pretty tough for an average player to get all the rewards. Such events were made simple by having a co-op teammate.

Other game modes like Serenitea pot also encourage players to join each other's worlds to purchase certain things and complete certain missions. In Serenitea Pot, players can design their world based on the game environment.

The "Windtrace" event got many positive reviews from players, so there is a fair possibility that miHoYo may introduce some more PvP events in the future.

It is clear from recent events like Windtrace and Hypostatic Symphony that miHoYo wants to popularize the game in the multiplayer domain. So players can safely assume the game will bring new multiplayer features soon.

