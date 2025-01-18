Is God of War (2018) worth playing in 2025?

God of War is arguably one of the best single-player games and it is worth revisiting in 2025. Santa Monica Studio took a gamble and reinvented the titular character from a ruthless killer with the blood of the gods to a humble and calm father figure to his new son in a foreign land.

The title was released in 2018 exclusively on the PlayStation 4 and won countless awards and accolades. Sony Interactive Entertainment decided it was time to share its critically acclaimed first-party exclusives, and God of War was the first of many ports to PC, boosting the franchise's popularity even more.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

God of War is a well-balanced game

The developers are not ready to give up on Kratos just yet (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

After wreaking havoc across Greece in his quest for revenge in the original trilogy, Kratos has finally snapped and decided to leave that life behind to pursue second chances. Unlike the original Greek trilogy, Kratos is a struggling single father who is not actively killing fellow gods — not until the moment calls for it at least — and is much more tamed than he was in his prime.

The story is much more personal and grounded than previous installments, with Norse mythology as the background. The Aesir gods are not eager to have uninvited guests in their territory, especially with Kratos' colorful history. Reluctant to leave his humble homestead, Kratos had no choice but to embark on a new adventure with Atreus by his side until their peace was disturbed by other gods he thought were there to inquire about his past.

Director Cory Barlog made impressive creative changes that make sense as soon as the credits roll and help fans connect the moving pieces. God of War (2018) is a story about a father and son learning to be there for each other instead of going on another road trip to kill powerful deities, which they do throughout the story since they have major implications for the plot.

This entry showed fans a different side to the character and proves that legacy heroes like Kratos or Nathan Drake can either have a second calling or retire peacefully without ending on a sad note. PlayStation Studios is renowned for bringing great first-party games, and this is its crown jewel.

The camera placement is set behind Kratos' shoulder for a much more up-close perspective, which is a good detail for combat. The combat system of this new God of War entry is a massive improvement from the original trilogy. Some enemies are easier to defeat than most, which can be determined by the color of their health bars floating above their heads.

Players can craft new armor pieces, purchase items, and upgrade weapons from the trusted Huldra brothers from their shops conveniently located around the world map and wherever the father-son duo may go. Santa Monica Studio wanted the players to build Kratos however they wished; some builds can make the retired god a nightmare for smaller enemies with a strength build and more.

It would be wise to save resources to gain a balanced build before fighting the more powerful foes like the Valkyries. Players can unlock new special abilities for weapons, which can be upgraded with experience points. The influence of Vikings can be felt with Kratos' new weapon: the Leviathan Axe. It functions like Thor's hammer from the films but packs a massive punch with ice-based attacks.

Kratos can now block and parry incoming attacks with the Guardian shield, left by his second wife, Faye, before she died. As a former Spartan general, anything in Kratos' hands is a deadly weapon, and players can perform impressive combos with just the shield or barehanded.

Exploration is another area that God of War (2018) improved upon (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The developers had a clever way to limit exploration and prevent the players from wandering off the main path early on. Some areas are locked for story reasons, while some require a special item like a keystone to gain passage. Santa Monica Studio sprinkled a handful of optional side quests or favors from Brok, Sindri, or a wayward spirit.

God of War (2018) is a perfect gift for longtime fans of the series. This entry has a compelling story, improved gameplay mechanics, more realms to explore, and a small yet talented cast of voice actors to portray these powerful deities.

Verdict

Kratos has come a long way since his time as the God of War (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Returning fans may not have liked the developers' creative decision to change Kratos after his infamous rampage in Greece. The franchise is renowned for the spectacle and bloodbath; however, Barlog wanted to prove that change is possible, and Kratos is proof enough.

God of War (2018) deserved all the awards and praise it received since its launch and has set the bar high for single-player games. It is certainly worth playing in 2025.

