Is Godfall multiplayer? System requirements, gameplay, platforms, and more revealed

When the PlayStation 5 was launched, Godfall was one of the earliest games made for enhanced hardware. This was followed by releases on PlayStation 4 and then on PCs. A common complaint about all the versions was related to the game's performance. Many felt that Gearbox's take on the melee-looter had potential, but it fell flat in some areas.

However, the game has significantly improved, and the recent Exalted Update and Ultimate Edition have made their way to all platforms, with a debut on Xbox.

Godfall is a mix of melee-RPG, which has looter and customization elements. Players can collect valorplates that allow them to tinker with their playstyles. The Exalted update has added new features that have also increased the potential of online play. Additionally, players will also be able to enjoy many refinements and expansions that were added in the past.

All important Godfall features related to online play

Godfall has an active multiplayer feature that has a team-based co-op and matchmaking. Players can enjoy a co-op during the campaign as three people can play together. The Spirit Realms mode, introduced in the recent Exalted update, allows matchmaking for up to six people.

System requirements of the game

Godfall has next-gen editions, along with it being available on PC. Knowing the system requirements is important to run the game efficiently on the hardware.

Minimum

CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5-6600

: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i5-6600 RAM : 12 GB

: 12 GB OS : Windows 10

: Windows 10 VIDEO CARD : AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

: AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB PIXEL SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 VERTEX SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 6 GB

Recommended

CPU : AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-8700

: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-8700 RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB OS : Windows 10

: Windows 10 VIDEO CARD : AMD Radeon 5700 XT 8GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB

: AMD Radeon 5700 XT 8GB or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB PIXEL SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 VERTEX SHADER : 5.1

: 5.1 DEDICATED VIDEO RAM: 8192 MB

Available platforms

As mentioned earlier, Godfall is one of the earliest next-generation console exclusives on the PlayStation 5. It was followed by the game's release on PlayStation 4, and eventually, it arrived on PCs. The game remained a PlayStation exclusive on consoles until April 7, 2022. Along with the Exalted update, Gearbox released an Ultimate Edition and made it available on both generation consoles of Xbox.

Gameplay

Godfall mashes up the looter system found in Borderlands games in the settings of ancient Greece-like environments. Players can choose between different weapons and customize their build. There are several types of basic weapons, with each having further sub-variants.

When it comes to customizing the way they play, players can equip one of the twelve valorplates available to them. These valorplaters offer deep customization and can further be enhanced with augments.

As for the game modes, players can enjoy the main missions either solo or in squads. Players play as valorian knights and take on Macros, who have become corrupted with power. However, the game doesn't end once the campaign is over. There are plenty of different game modes that are available for players.

The Spirit Realms game mode allows players to use spirit vision in the game to take on enemies and solve puzzles. Then there is the tower of trials that offers brilliant endgame activity for hardcore lovers.

Much of the game has been improved by the Exalted update. Players can purchase the Ultimate Edition, which brings all the content that has ever been added in its history. In a competitively priced bundle, new players will be able to enjoy all the features and can play with their friends in different game modes.

