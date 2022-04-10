What are Augments in Godfall Ultimate Edition and how to equip them

Godfall has revamped its entire structure with the release of the Ultimate Edition and its introduction to Xbox. Several changes and additions have been made as part of the Exalted update. Augments have always been a vital element in the armory of players.

The recent update has made them even more potent as augments will have more permanent passives. Hence, it's vital for players to know what they're doing and how they can be equipped.

Godfall was one of the first games to test the waters of next-generation consoles when it was launched on the PS5. However, it failed to find the reception it wanted, with the release being termed as a "mixed" launch. Since then, new expansions and changes have been made to the gameplay. This can all be enjoyed in the Ultimate Edition, which includes much more potent augments.

Complete details about the augmentation system in Godfall Ultimate Edition

In Godfall, players can enjoy a system of advanced armor systems in the form of Valorplates. These are elite valerian suits that players can wear, and there are twelve of them in the game. These suits come with several customization options that change their nature and potential, one of which includes augments.

Augments are trinket-like items that can be found in the game, which sit in the constellation system of the Valorplates. These augments boost one of the three primary attributes - vitality, might, and spirit.

Till now, the augments came with one passive boost that upgraded any one of the three-character attributes. However, the Exalted update now allows augments to offer more passives with a second primary attribute.

Augments also have a drain rate that is absorbed from Valorplate’s energy pool. Augments have different rarities, and the drain rate depends on their rarity. There are four rarities of augments in Godfall:

Triangle = Uncommon

Diamond = Rare

Pentagon = Epic

Hexagon = Legendary

How to equip augments in Godfall?

Each augment comes in a particular color that fits in the color slots of the constellation system of the Valorplates.

Red augments fit in the red slots, and this type boosts the damage potential of the Valorplates.

Green augments sit in the green slots and increases the health and tackiness of the Valorplates.

Blue augments sit in the blue slots and provide different kinds of buffs like the reduction of cooldowns.

Additionally, there are also white slots where players can fit augments of any color.

The new Exalted update has introduced a new Spirit Realms endgame mode. Players can do matchmaking with up to 6 players in this mode and will have to rely on Spirit Vision to find enemies and treasures.

Out of many different rewards, players can obtain augments from this mode. These augments can then be added to the Valorplates of the players. Some of the boosts provided by the augments will directly affect the player. Others can provide buffs to the squad and teammates.

What are the major changes in Godfall Ultimate Edition?

Augments getting an extra primary trait is one of the most significant changes made to the game. However, it's not the only significant addition players will enjoy with the Exalted update.

The potential to customize has gone up with a much more streamlined approach to loadout management. The Valorplates now offer greater scope for customization that increases their potential. Fight mechanics have also changed with Knockdown 2.0 and timed attacks.

While the campaign has stayed somewhat the same, the endgame has become more expansive. A new ascended tower is available along with Spirit Realms, where enemies of up to level 150 will genuinely test a player. Overall, the Exalted update has completely revamped the game and changed its outlook with its entry to Xbox.

Edited by R. Elahi