Godfall is coming to PlayStation 4 as a new Fire & Darkness expansion announced

Developers of the PlayStation 5 and PC exclusive Godfall have revealed that it will be making its way to the PlayStation 4.

Godfall launched in November 2020, along with the launch of the PlayStation 5. The game was marketed as a true next-gen game, not held back by the aging hardware of the PlayStation 4.

The game’s visual and art style was praised by many reviewers, but the grindy gameplay loop paired with the limited platform release resulted in the player count dropping drastically.

Recently, the Gearbox revealed the Fire & Darkness expansion, along with a PlayStation 4 port of Godfall.

Godfall port and expansion breathe life into the game

During the Gearbox’s presentation on the first day of E3, the PlayStation 4 port of Godfall was announced. The port will also include a free PlayStation 5 upgrade.

The Fire & Darkness expansion takes the player to the Fire Realm to face off against new enemies. In addition, the Fire & Darkness expansion brings over 40 new loot items and 50 new Valorplate skins.

The game will also bring a free Lightbringer DLC that will include a Lightbringer endgame mode.

The PlayStation 4 port, Fire & Darkness expansion, and the Lightbringer DLC arrive on August 10th, 2021.

Is the last generation of consoles truly holding back games?

With the current generation of consoles, the two titan console makers took a different approach to market their console. While Microsoft put forward a “Play Anywhere” idea, where the player can play games irrespective of hardware, Sony pitched a “Generational Leap” in gaming technology.

.@PlayGodfall leaps onto PlayStation 4 and is flanked by a new expansion, Fire & Darkness, along with the free Lightbringer Update!



All content shown launches August 10 and comes to PS5, PS4, and the Epic Games Store! #E32021https://t.co/s87WdhLn9U pic.twitter.com/aKJ3ap61uq — GearboxOfficial (@GearboxOfficial) June 12, 2021

Bringing games such as Godfall, God of War, and Horizon to the last generation of consoles, along with the current generation, is a great thing. More players can play the game with its release on multigenerational consoles.

However, oftentimes players cannot help but wonder if Sony was honest about their generational leap. Based on raw horsepower, the PlayStation 4 base console is 1.84 teraflops, PlayStation 4 Pro is 4.20 teraflops, and PlayStation 5 is 10.3 teraflops.

However, the near-five-fold difference in computational power does not translate into gaming performance. While the PlayStation 4 targets a 1080p 30fps gameplay, the PlayStation 5 targets a 4K 60fps gameplay and a 120fps for a few titles.

The biggest difference-maker between the two consoles ends up being the switch from HDD to SSD as primary storage, which is evident by games like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

