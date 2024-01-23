Is Granblue Fantasy Relink on Nintendo Switch?

The Nintendo Switch is quite the popular platform, with multiple RPGs headed to the system, except for Granblue Fantasy Relink. The much-anticipated action RPG from developer Cygames is unfortunately unavailable for Nintendo’s hybrid home console due to multiple factors such as exclusivity deals.

Read on to learn more about why the game is skipping the popular platform and the reasons behind it.

Note: Parts of this article are based on speculation and, as such, are subjective.

Granblue Fantasy Relink is not available for the Nintendo Switch

Unfortunately, due to multiple reasons, Granblue Fantasy Relink will be skipping a Nintendo Switch release. This is disappointing news for fans of the franchise looking to play the game on the go.

The game is available on Steam and, by extension, the Steam Deck, so readers can, at the very least, play the game on a relatively easily accessible platform. However, details surrounding the Steam Deck compatibility are still unknown at the time of writing this article.

Speculating why Granblue Fantasy Relink is not available for the Nintendo Switch

Relink is not available for a variety of reasons on the Switch, which include:

The game was developed for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles in mind. As such, the Nintendo Switch or Xbox Series X/S ports are likely left out thanks to exclusivity deals.

The game has been in development since 2016, suffering through multiple delays and developmental hurdles. As such, developer Cygames may not have had enough resources to port the game to other platforms outside the PlayStation and PC.

The Nintendo Switch is vastly underpowered compared to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Thus, a port of Relink on the Switch would very likely be crippled, suffering from severe performance and image quality issues. This would make the game almost unplayable.

The three points above are speculative and should explain why developer Cygames has opted to skip the Nintendo Switch. However, with the imminent launch of the Switch 2 and the recent trend of Microsoft exclusives heading to other platforms, Relink may eventually be available on Nintendo consoles in some form.

Games like Granblue Fantasy Relink that are on the Nintendo Switch

While Relink is not available on the Switch, readers can still play through several other games that are equally as good:

Tales of Vesperia

Monster Hunter Rise

Hyrule Warriors Definitive Edition

Astral Chain

God Eater 3

All the games on this list offer addictive hack-and-slash combat and beautiful anime-styled cel-shaded visuals. Monster Hunter Rise, in particular, provides a similar level of co-op gameplay to that seen in Relink.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Granblue Fantasy Relink on Sportskeeda.