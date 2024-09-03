Is Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions available on PS4 and Xbox One?

Warner Bros. and Unbroken Studios' brand-new co-op and multiplayer title, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions is all set to go live on September 3, 2024. Despite featuring a new generation of graphics and gameplay, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be available on both the PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

This article will provide players with a detailed brief on the platforms that support the newest Harry Potter game.

Which platforms support Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions

As per official sources, Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Windows PC via Steam, and the Xbox store.

With many in the community calling it a spiritual successor to the 2003 Quidditch World Cup title by EA, the latest Quidditch game by Warner Bros. and Unbroken Studios has quite a bit of hype surrounding it.

Being a multiplayer game accessible to consoles, there are certain requirements you must fulfill if you want to access the online features of the game.

Xbox

Xbox users must have an active subscription to the Xbox Ultimate Game Pass, or Xbox Game Pass Core. This will allow players to play the game online and access all the multiplayer game modes and features offered within the title.

PlayStation

As for PlayStation players, alongside owning this game, they must also have an active subscription to PlayStation Plus Essential, PlayStation Plus Extra, or PlayStation Plus Deluxe. This will allow gamers to play the game in co-op and multiplayer modes.

PC

As for PC users, they simply need to own the game on Steam or the Xbox Store to play the game in its multiplayer and co-op game modes.

All Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions editions

Currently, there are only two purchasable editions of the brand-new Harry Potter title:

Standard edition (Base game) Deluxe edition

While the Standard edition merely offers the base game, here's what you get if you purchase the Deluxe edition for Quidditch Champions:

The Gryffindor House Pack

Gryffindor Stormrider Firestorm Broom Skin

Gryffindor Hogwarts Travel School Uniform

Gryffindor House Crest Emblem

The Hufflepuff House Pack

Hufflepuff Stormrider Sandstorm Broom Skin

Hufflepuff Hogwarts Travel School Uniform

Hufflepuff House Crest Emblem

The Ravenclaw House Pack

Ravenclaw Stormrider Cyclone Broom Skin

Ravenclaw Hogwarts Travel School Uniform

Ravenclaw House Crest Emblem

The Slytherin House Pack

Slytherin Stormrider Hurricane Broom Skin

Slytherin Hogwarts Travel School Uniform

Slytherin House Crest Emblem

2,000 Gold

If you want to go the extra mile to support the developers, the Deluxe Edition will be a great way to do so. The Deluxe Edition costs $40, which is just $10 more than the Standard Edition. Not only do you get access to numerous in-game cosmetics and items, but you can extend a hand of support to the developers who have worked so hard to create this title as well.

