Is Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga coming to PC?

Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga is arguably one of Xbox's most anticipated titles of 2024. While the game was announced in 2019 with a short teaser trailer, developer Ninja Theory recently revealed the highly anticipated sequel's confirmed release date. The announcement also came with a host of additional updates regarding the game.

Although Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga was built as a current-gen Xbox exclusive, Ninja Theory or publisher Xbox Game Studios never explicitly mentioned the existence of a PC version. And with the game's release date finally having been revealed, many fans might be wondering whether the sequel is coming to PC or not.

Fortunately, Xbox and Ninja Theory have confirmed that Hellbalde 2 will come to PC simultaneously with the Xbox Series X|S. Here's everything you need to know about Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga's PC release.

Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga is coming to PC and Xbox Series X|S

Hellblade 2 Senua's Sacrifice, much like any other major first-party Xbox release, will be released for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. The game will also enter the Xbox Game Pass on day one, making it even more accessible to players who might not want to shell out $69.99 for a single title or just want to play through the story once.

Built on Unreal Engine 5, Hellblade 2 is arguably one of the most visually stunning games on the Xbox Series consoles. Developer Ninja Theory has made it quite clear that their main focus this time around is on delivering a strong narrative while also pushing the boundaries of real-time graphical fidelity on the current-gen consoles.

With the recent announcement of the game's official release date, the Steam store page for Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga has gone live, albeit without the option to pre-order. However, if you wish to stay up-to-date with information on Hellblade 2's pre-order, you can add the game to your Wishlist on Steam as well as the Microsoft Store.

Additionally, PC system requirements for Hellblade 2 are yet to be made public. However, considering the game's use of Unreal Engine 5, Hellblade 2 is bound to come with some hefty PC requirements, especially in terms of VRAM. The only question that many fans might be wondering now is whether the game will be optimized for PC or not.

Considering the state of most current-gen Unreal Engine 5 games that have been released so far, including Remnant 2, Lords of the Fallen, and Immortals of Aveum, among a few others, players' worries are warranted. Most UE5 games have been released on PC in a rather poor technical state, with very high system requirements.

However, given Ninja Theory's track record with PC ports, Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga has a solid chance of breaking the norm with a well-optimized PC port. Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga is scheduled to be released on May 21, 2024, for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.