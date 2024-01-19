Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga is coming in early 2024: Official release date, pre-order details, and more explored

Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga finally has an official release date and will allow players to jump back into the nightmarish world of Senua's inner demons in early 2024. The release date comes courtesy of the recently held Xbox Developer's Direct 2024, which also showcased highly anticipated titles like Avowed, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and more.

The release date announcement came with a brief look at developer Ninja Theory's development process, as well as glimpses at the game's jaw-dropping visuals and environments. As a sequel to one of the best narrative-driven experiences on the eighth generation of consoles, Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga has a lot riding on its shoulders.

While the original title was a multi-platform title, the upcoming sequel is coming exclusively to the current generation Xbox consoles and PC. Here's everything you need to know about Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga, including the official release date, pre-order details, and more.

What is Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga's official release date?

Although Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga was announced back in 2019, the studio never announced any potential release date or window, that is, until Xbox Developer's Direct 2024. Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga is scheduled to be released on May 21, 2024, for Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC. The game will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one.

Hellblade 2, much like its predecessor, focuses on delivering a strong, well-written, and engaging story, with enemy encounters and puzzles thrown in the mix to diversify the gameplay. However, the sequel will also feature some new additions that, according to Ninja Theory, will make the game much more immersive than the previous Hellblade title.

How to pre-order Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga on Xbox and PC?

While the game's release date has been announced, the pre-orders are yet to go live on Steam and the Xbox Store. However, once the game's pre-orders do go live, you can pre-purchase Hellblade on your platform of choice by following these steps:

For Xbox Series X/S:

Go to the Xbox Store on your Xbox Series X/S and search for the game.

After landing on the game's Xbox Store page, select your preferred edition (if any) and proceed to payment and checkout.

Once you complete the checkout process, the game will be added to your Xbox library, ready to pre-load, which usually goes live a week before the official release.

For Windows PC (Steam):

Launch Steam and search for the game on the PC client's store page.

After landing on the game's store page, select your preferred edition and proceed to checkout.

Once you complete the checkout process, the game will be added to your Steam library and ready for pre-load (24 hours before official release).

Do note that for the Hellblade 2's Xbox Game Pass version, there's no pre-load. The Game Pass version of the sequel will be available the very day the game releases, i.e., May 21, 2024.