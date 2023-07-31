Is Hideo Kojima's latest Twitter post hinting at an upcoming Xbox exclusive reveal?

Hideo Kojima is no stranger to announcing his games as a collaboration between major publishers. And in a recent Twitter post, the iconic developer might just have given fans a hint at an upcoming partnership with Microsoft and Xbox. Last year, rumors were making rounds online regarding a new Kojima Productions title that will be an Xbox exclusive.

While the rumors were somewhat put to rest by Kojima-san revealing the upcoming sequel to 2019's Death Stranding. Much like its predecessor, the game (titled "D.S. 2") is being built exclusively for the PlayStation 5, with a potential P.C. release down the line.

However, Hideo Kojima's recent Twitter post seems to hint towards a potential Xbox-exclusive game being under development at Kojima Productions, with a reveal coming sooner than many fans might expect.

Designer Hideo Kojima recently shared a picture with Xbox Game Studios, which might be a hint at an upcoming Xbox-exclusive reveal

For years, Hideo Kojima has been very active on social media, especially Twitter, where he usually posts snippets of his daily life. Recently, Kojima-san posted a picture of him being accompanied by Xbox Game Studios' marketing team at his own development studio.

This has sparked rumors of a potential Xbox-exclusive Kojima Productions title that might soon be revealed. Considering Microsoft's marketing team visiting the studio, this seems to be highly likely that the previously rumored Xbox-exclusive Kojima Productions title might be valid.

Despite being backed by PlayStation on his first independent "AAA" venture, i.e., Death Stranding, Kojima-san has always advocated bringing games to multiple platforms. Recently during the Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) 2023, the individual developer appeared to announce Death Stranding's arrival on MacOS.

Once a PlayStation 4 exclusive, Death Stranding has made its way to P.C. and Mac and is also available on Xbox Game Pass. With Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions having total control over the Death Stranding I.P., it is also very much possible that the sequel will also make its way to multiple platforms.

It is also possible that Kojima-san and his studio are gearing up for the announcement of Death Stranding 2's Xbox release, which might explain the presence of Xbox Studios at Kojima Productions. However, that's pure speculation on our part, given Kojima Productions and Xbox Game Studios are yet to announce or tease anything.

Note: Parts of this article are purely based on speculation. Reader's discretion is advised.